Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a has landed a new job months after being sacked by Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

On Friday, Ms Barang’a disclosed that she has joined TV47, one of the fastest growing TV stations in the country.

At TV47, Barang’a has been tasked to head the Education desk, as well as a senior reporter.

“...Well, God heard your prayers. I am now part of the fastest growing TV station in the country, TV47 Kenya. I join the team as the head of Education desk/Snr. reporter. I intend to walk this journey with you and so I welcome all kinds of feedback especially on Education stories/special features on education.

Wale mlikuwa mnaniambia..."we miss your stories, mara we miss your voice or you miss this face 😀 you now know where to find me. Honestly, hata mimi nilikuwa nimewahata sana. God bless you all. Love you all” reads part of Sharon Barang’a announcement.

Also Read: Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea, full list of 8 top talents Nation has fired today

Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a

A new chapter

The TV girl went on to reveal that, she reported to her new work place on her Birthday, thanking her friends and fans for the overwhelming love they have accorded her all along.

“It is indeed a good Friday. A new chapter begins today.

I am celebrating my birthday & it is my first day at my new work place. Friends, I can never forget your overwhelming love and messages of hope & encouragement you sent when everything looked dark.

It was and still is one of the toughest seasons I have been through since I came to this World...I have never shed tears like I did 2 months ago. I was at my weakest and apart from family, I encountered special friends who have become family.

You are all part of my testimony, many sent their prayers, others texted, called and prayed with me on the phone, others did it silently not forgetting the team of ninjas who always forwaded possible jobs to apply for....and lastly, those who took me for road trips to help distract me from my troubles. I now know I have friends I can count on” wrote Ms Barang’a.

Also Read: I have lost my dad & job in one month- Sacked NTV Reporter

Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a

Hard times

In July, Barang’a disclosed that she was going through a hard time after being sacked barely two weeks after losing her dad.

“I have lost my dad & job in one month...it is well. I am hanging in there. Thank you all for the calls, msgs & prayers,” reads Sharon Barang’a’s tweet.

In 2016, Ms. Barang'a was among the winners of ICFJ’s Early Childhood Development Reporting Contest.