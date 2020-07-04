Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a is going through a tough time, this is after she was fired by her employer NTV Kenya barely two weeks after losing her dad.

Ms. Barang’a who seems to be overwhelmed by the bad news, shared the struggles she has been going through hours after NTV fired a number of its employees.

“I have lost my dad & job in one month...it is well. I am hanging in there. Thank you all for the calls, msgs & prayers,” reads Sharon Barang’a’s tweet.

Award-winning Journalist Sharon Barang’a

Awards

In 2016, Ms. Barang'a was among the winners of ICFJ’s Early Childhood Development Reporting Contest.

The wave of lay-offs continues to hit the Kenyan media industry with Nation Media Group being the latest to retrench its employees in a bid to remain afloat in the tough economic times, brought around by the Novel Coronavirus.

By Friday, at least 8 top journalists had been shown the door from the Kimathi street based media house.

Fired Employees

Those who were axed from NTV include; Ken Mijungu, Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga, Shaban Ulaya, Harith Salim, Lillian, Silas Apollo among others.

In a tweet, Mijungu who has been at NTV for the past 7 years said;

“The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned.”

Denarl Inea who used to host the breakfast show “AmLive” exited with a message that reads;

“It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair." Thank you NMG for the opportunity. Work continues apace.”

Journalists (from L to R) Harith Salim, Lillian Kiarie, Silas Apollo and Shaban Ulaya who have been fired from NTV

Reports indicate that 175 employees have been shown the door as NMG blamed the measure on the ongoing global economic crisis.

Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Clifford Machoka explained that the media company had suffered severe challenges due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Many companies have either shutdown or substantially scaled down operations due to drastic decline of revenues. The media industry has not been spared with media houses globally including NMG having been severely impacted.