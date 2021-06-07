Atwoli secretly marries 23-yr-old girl in Coast - Jamila Mbugua

Atwoli had travelled to Mawe Resort in Watamu, Kilifi to celebrate his 72nd birthday with his wife Mary Kilobi.

Pictures of the secret ceremony have not surfaced on the internet as Jamila who is from Kilifi insisted that it was not a rumour.

A video of the two obtained by Pulse Live shows Atwoli offering to carry Kilobi aboard the yacht, which indicates that the two were still in good terms.

“May I take this opportunity to say a big thank you for all your warm birthday wishes. Sincere gratitude to my wife Mary Atwoli, Waziri Eugene Wamalwa and my son Philipo who took me on a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean,” Atwoli posted.

His wife Kilobi showered him with praise while wishing him a long and healthy life.

“Happy Birthday My Mr A. A long and I mean a looooong life of great health and happiness is my sincere prayer to God Almighty for you!,” she said.

She is one of the most well-known and acclaimed Kiswahili TV anchors on KTN. Kilobi began her career in television as an intern with the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation in Uganda where they met.

Atwoli was in the station for an interview and upon hearing of a Kenyan girl who was working there, he insisted on meeting her.

“When I met her about 13 years ago, that’s in 2005 in Kampala and she was at that time with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and I was in the company of my second wife whom I have released to go and do politics and she has taken over,” Atwoli revealed in a past interview.