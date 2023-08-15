Happy birthday mama nani - Frankie JustGymIt celebrates baby mama

Through a post on his Instagram stories on August 15, Frankie shared a playful yet touching message to honor Corazon on her special day, August 15.

"Happy birthday mama nani," Frankie JustGymIt wrote.

Corazon Kwamboka's glowing birthday celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Corazon Kwamboka, a mother of two, found herself enveloped in excitement as she welcomed another year into her life.

Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to her social media platforms, she proudly announced the addition of a new year to her journey.

Dressed in a stunning red high-low off-shoulder floral dress, Corazon exuded elegance as she graced her birthday with an alluring photoshoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

A series of images captured her gracefully strolling, each step radiating confidence and beauty.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on her milestone, Corazon shared her sentiments about this new chapter of life.

"Fiery princess! Something about this new age feels different, good different," she wrote, portraying a sense of positivity and anticipation for the year ahead.

Corazon reveals birthday gift from web developer

ADVERTISEMENT

Corazon revealed a birthday surprise that left her elated. Her web developer gifted her with a personal website, an unexpected yet cherished gesture.

"Oh my God! my web developer just gifted me with my own personal website for my birthday. We had to correct a few things but i will share it with all of you when it si ready," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Frankie having fun with Corazon Kwamboka after hinting at reunion