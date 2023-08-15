The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Happy birthday mama nani - Frankie JustGymIt celebrates baby mama

Lynet Okumu

Frankie JustGymIt celebrated one of his baby mamas on her birthday

Corazon Kwamboka and baby daddy Frankie JustGymIt
Corazon Kwamboka and baby daddy Frankie JustGymIt

In a heartwarming display of affection, fitness enthusiast Frankie JustGymIt celebrated his baby mama, Corazon Kwamboka's birthday.

Through a post on his Instagram stories on August 15, Frankie shared a playful yet touching message to honor Corazon on her special day, August 15.

"Happy birthday mama nani," Frankie JustGymIt wrote.

Corazon Kwamboka, a mother of two, found herself enveloped in excitement as she welcomed another year into her life.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Corazon Kwamboka admits single motherhood is tough

Taking to her social media platforms, she proudly announced the addition of a new year to her journey.

Dressed in a stunning red high-low off-shoulder floral dress, Corazon exuded elegance as she graced her birthday with an alluring photoshoot.

A series of images captured her gracefully strolling, each step radiating confidence and beauty.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on her milestone, Corazon shared her sentiments about this new chapter of life.

"Fiery princess! Something about this new age feels different, good different," she wrote, portraying a sense of positivity and anticipation for the year ahead.

Corazon revealed a birthday surprise that left her elated. Her web developer gifted her with a personal website, an unexpected yet cherished gesture.

"Oh my God! my web developer just gifted me with my own personal website for my birthday. We had to correct a few things but i will share it with all of you when it si ready," she wrote.

Corazon Kwamboka
Corazon Kwamboka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Frankie having fun with Corazon Kwamboka after hinting at reunion

Despite a few adjustments being needed, Corazon expressed her eagerness to share the website with her followers once it's ready.

