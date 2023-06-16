Content creator Corazon Kwamboka recently shared in a candid interview, her emotional journey of motherhood.
Corazon Kwamboka breaks into tears on camera, admits single motherhood is tough
Kwamboka broke up with her baby daddy Frankie JustGymIt in 2022
Speaking with Grace Ekirapa on her YouTube channel for the 'Cradle Love' series, Corazon opened up about the emotional rollercoaster she experienced following her breakup with her baby daddy Frankie Just Gym It.
Corazon admitted to feeling broken and overwhelmed during that time in her life. As she found herself alone with her two children, the weight of the breakup took a toll on her.
“It was just me and my kids. It’s a time in my life that I don’t want to go through again. We had just broken up, and it was so overwhelming," she said.
Corazon & her children's unending emotions
The nights were filled with tears, with her daughter crying because she was crying, and her son joining in because his sister was upset. It was a cycle of emotions that seemed never-ending.
"I would sit and cry every night. My daughter would cry because I was crying, and my son would start crying because his sister was crying, and then we all start crying,” Corazon revealed," she continued.
As if dealing with her own emotions wasn't enough, Corazon faced an additional challenge when her day nanny left.
Suddenly, she found herself solely responsible for the care of her children. However, amidst the difficulties, she managed to find a live-in nanny who showed empathy and provided the much-needed support she craved.
Corazon emphasized the importance of allowing herself to be vulnerable and seeking help from others.
It was a humbling experience that helped her navigate through the tough period. She acknowledged that the breakup with Frankie was not only tough for her but also for him.
“What was I supposed to do? Sometimes, you reach a point where you feel like no one truly understands, and then you seek attention. You seek that attention on social media, hoping that someone will reach out or offer support,” Corazon shared.
The news of their separation attracted significant attention, leading to social media attacks and criticism. Despite this, Corazon gathered strength and resilience to confront the challenges head-on.
