From Rihanna to Lil Nas X- How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala (Photos)

On Monday, a good number of celebrities came out dressed to kill for the 2021 Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion event in the United States Of America (USA). The 2021 Met Gala went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year, the event was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o - Photo/Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya

This year’s Gala was held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This year's costume theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," - and the looks were inspired by everything from the Matrix film franchise to the Statue of Liberty.

The Gala was co-hosted by pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman.

Here is how Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala – Photos Courtesy of Getty Images

How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya

