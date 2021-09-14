RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

From Rihanna to Lil Nas X- How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala (Photos)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Celebrities came dressed to kill for the 2021 Met Gala

Lil Nasx, Lupita Nyong'o, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna - Photos Courtesy if Getty Images
Lil Nasx, Lupita Nyong'o, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna - Photos Courtesy if Getty Images

Whether on the red carpet or out and about, celebrities always put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion and looking good. Most celebrities are now investing in stylists to help them put together a perfect look for the red carpet.

Recommended articles

On Monday, a good number of celebrities came out dressed to kill for the 2021 Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion event in the United States Of America (USA). The 2021 Met Gala went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year, the event was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o - Photo/Getty Images
Actress Lupita Nyong'o - Photo/Getty Images Actress Lupita Nyong'o - Photo/Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya

This year’s Gala was held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This year's costume theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," - and the looks were inspired by everything from the Matrix film franchise to the Statue of Liberty.

The Gala was co-hosted by pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman.

Here is how Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala – Photos Courtesy of Getty Images

Kim Kardashian at 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Kim Kardashian at 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Jennifer Lopez a the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez a the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Rihanna and A$ap Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Rihanna and A$ap Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Iman at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Iman at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Lil Na X at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Lil Na X at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Kim at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Kim at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Lupita the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Lupita the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Jeremy Pope and Janet Mock at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Jeremy Pope and Janet Mock at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Tomi Adeyemi and Giveon at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Tomi Adeyemi and Giveon at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Natalia Bryant and Conner at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Natalia Bryant and Conner at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Whoopi Goldberg, Pierpaolo and Carey at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg, Pierpaolo and Carey at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya
Channing Tatum at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images
Channing Tatum at the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images How Celebrities dressed for the 2021 Met Gala - Photo Credit- Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

TRENDING

Rayvanny unveils own Restaurant named #Havanna & fans can’t keep calm [Photos]

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez make red carpet debut at Venice Film Festival

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Fame and money turned me into a sponsor - Gospel artist Pitson opens up