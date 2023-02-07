Full Figure on why Zari addresses Shakib as Mr. Lutaaya, lessons from dating Diamond

Full Figure, who is also a presidential advisor and spends some of her time doing social commentary, cited Zari's relationship with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.
Singer Jennifer Namutebi Nakanguubi, also known as Full Figure, believes socialite Zari Hassan, better known as Zari, has been through enough relationships to discover that being rich doesn't keep a man, at least in the long term.
According to Figure, Zari dated Platinumz when he was still broke and helped him promote his music career, but that didn't stop him from cheating on her and siring a child with Tanzanian songstress Hamisa Mobetto.
Zari and Platinumz's breakup became public on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018, after learning that he was dating Mobetto. Platinumz and Mobetto have a son named Dylan Abdul Naseeb.
That being said, Figure noted: "Stop investing more than men invest in marriage and don't keep them on their toes. I saw Diamond and Zari... Diamond didn't have money then. Zari promoted Diamond... their naked pictures on social media... that they have a kid now... then in two minutes, Mobetto came into the mix..."
According to Figure, it's because of some of these experiences that Zari now respects Shakib Lutaaya who is almost 10 years her junior.
"Now, Zari, learnt a lesson, she now calls Lutaaya, Mr. Lutaaya... she learnt that money and love are totally different... Money and marriage are different... men have swung her around, and she was like, where will it stop? Let me behave; it's not about money... stop initiating relationships," she said.
Platinumz and Zari have two kids -- Latifah Dangote, aka Tifah (daughter), and Prince Nillan (son).
