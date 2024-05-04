Elizabeth Ochieng' awarded journalist of the year as MCK holds annual journalism Awards

The 12th edition of the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) has once again celebrated the exceptional contributions of Kenyan journalists, honoring their dedication to quality reporting and storytelling.
Held at the prestigious Edge Hotel in Nairobi, the gala event recognized the outstanding work of both established media personalities and emerging talents across 18 journalistic categories.
This year's event, graced by esteemed guests including Attorney General Justin Muturi, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, MCK CEO David Omwoyo, and notable editors Joe Ageyo and Linus Kakai, showcased the diverse and impactful journalism landscape in Kenya.
One of the highlights of the evening was the Journalist of the Year award, clinched by Elizabeth Ochieng' of TV 47.
Ochieng's exceptional media showcase and professional skills earned her this prestigious accolade, succeeding last year's winner Nakubao Werunga.
TV47's Elizabeth Otieno was also recognized for her outstanding Health and Medical Reporting with her story "A Sweatless Survival," which highlighted the healthcare struggles faced by the Limanyang community in Turkana County.
In the Governance Reporting category (TV), Sharon Barang'a and cameraperson George Kinyanjui stood out for their compelling story titled "Baragoi Bundle of Scars | 10 years after deadly massacre of 42 police officers in Suguta Valley," shedding light on the enduring impact of banditry attacks in Suguta Valley.
Violet Namatsi of TV47 received the Gender Reporting award for her story "The Plight of Intersex Persons In Kenya," emphasizing the importance of diversity and understanding in media narratives.
Elijah Mwangi's feature story on dairy goat farming in Mwihoko area, aired on TV47's 'Farming Today' show, earned him the Blue Economy and Business Reporting Award.
The event also honored journalists for their contributions to Development and Public Affairs Reporting, Agriculture and Food Security Reporting, Breaking News Reporting, Environmental Reporting, Sports Reporting, Photojournalism, Television Production, Radio Production, Illustration, and Podcasting.
With over 1,000 entries received, the AJEA continues to be a prestigious platform for celebrating excellence in print, broadcast, and digital journalism since its inception in 2012.
Through their remarkable storytelling and investigative reporting, these journalists play a crucial role in shaping public discourse and advancing journalism in Kenya.
Full list of Media Council's Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) winners
The Award for Agriculture and Food Security
- Radio - Michael Kwoba
- TV - Reyhab Watari and John Wangugi
- Print - Kamau Maichuhie
- Digital - Sharon Atieno
Best Investigative Story
- Radio - Denson Machuki
- TV - Ngina Kirori, Alex Oeba, Louis Ngari
- Print - Hellen Shikanda
- Digital - Joy Kiriga, Sam Munia, Steve Biko
Blue Economy and Business Reporting
Radio - George Ajowi
TV - Eugene Ameli, Elijah Muchiri Mwangi
Print - Isaiah Gwengi
Digital - Mactilda Mbwenye
Breaking news reporting award
Radio - Hajj Salim
TV - Kenneth Rutto
Digital - Ogetta Daniel
Development & Public Affairs Reporting
- Radio - Michael Kwena
- TV - Waihiga Mwaura, Moses Mwakisha & Alfred Cheruiyot
- Print - Mercy Koskei & Fred Kibor
- Digital - Moraa Obiria
Digital Superhighway and Innovation Reporting
- Radio - Isaac Waihenya
- TV - Paul Nyambura, Eliud Kosgey
- Print - Angela Oketch
- Digital - Amina Mbuthia
Environment Storytellers
- Radio - Mildrine Sabwami
- TV - Millicent Adhiambo & Jeffrey Obonyo
- Print - Vincent Owino
- Digital - Mactilda Mbwenye
Gender Reporting
- Radio - Victor Wetende
- TV - Violet Namatsi
- Print - Mkamburi Mwawasi, Mercy Chelangat
- Digital - Ruth Sarmwei, Jesse Chenge
Health & Medical Reporting
- Radio - Monica Nyele
- TV - Elizabeth Ochieng'
- Print - Hellen Shikanda
- Digital - Hussein Mohammed, Selma Nabwire
Sports Reporting
- Radio - Shadrack Odinga
- TV - Amos Mwangi, Paul Waweru
- Print - Linda Ngari
- Digital - Stephen Ochieng'
Podcast of the Year
- Radio - Dorcas Wangira, Shiro Kiambo
- Digital - Steve Ondieki
Best TV Production
- Smriti Vidyarthi & Jayne Gatwiri
Best Radio Production
- Lina Mwamachi
Illustrator of the Year
- Samuel Muigai
Photojournalist of the Year
- Monicah Mwangi
Videographer of the Year
- Jeffrey Obonyo
