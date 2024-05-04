Elizabeth Ochieng' awarded journalist of the year as MCK holds annual journalism Awards

Held at the prestigious Edge Hotel in Nairobi, the gala event recognized the outstanding work of both established media personalities and emerging talents across 18 journalistic categories.

This year's event, graced by esteemed guests including Attorney General Justin Muturi, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, MCK CEO David Omwoyo, and notable editors Joe Ageyo and Linus Kakai, showcased the diverse and impactful journalism landscape in Kenya.

Elizabeth Ochieng' receives her Journalist of the Year award on May 3, 2024. Flanking her are AG Justin Muturi, MP John Kiarie & MCK CEO David Omwonyo Pulse Live Kenya

One of the highlights of the evening was the Journalist of the Year award, clinched by Elizabeth Ochieng' of TV 47.

Ochieng's exceptional media showcase and professional skills earned her this prestigious accolade, succeeding last year's winner Nakubao Werunga.

TV47's Elizabeth Otieno was also recognized for her outstanding Health and Medical Reporting with her story "A Sweatless Survival," which highlighted the healthcare struggles faced by the Limanyang community in Turkana County.

In the Governance Reporting category (TV), Sharon Barang'a and cameraperson George Kinyanjui stood out for their compelling story titled "Baragoi Bundle of Scars | 10 years after deadly massacre of 42 police officers in Suguta Valley," shedding light on the enduring impact of banditry attacks in Suguta Valley.

Violet Namatsi of TV47 received the Gender Reporting award for her story "The Plight of Intersex Persons In Kenya," emphasizing the importance of diversity and understanding in media narratives.

Media Council's Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) trophies Pulse Live Kenya

Elijah Mwangi's feature story on dairy goat farming in Mwihoko area, aired on TV47's 'Farming Today' show, earned him the Blue Economy and Business Reporting Award.

The event also honored journalists for their contributions to Development and Public Affairs Reporting, Agriculture and Food Security Reporting, Breaking News Reporting, Environmental Reporting, Sports Reporting, Photojournalism, Television Production, Radio Production, Illustration, and Podcasting.

With over 1,000 entries received, the AJEA continues to be a prestigious platform for celebrating excellence in print, broadcast, and digital journalism since its inception in 2012.

Through their remarkable storytelling and investigative reporting, these journalists play a crucial role in shaping public discourse and advancing journalism in Kenya.

Full list of Media Council's Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) winners

The Award for Agriculture and Food Security

Radio - Michael Kwoba

TV - Reyhab Watari and John Wangugi

Print - Kamau Maichuhie

Digital - Sharon Atieno

Best Investigative Story

Radio - Denson Machuki

TV - Ngina Kirori, Alex Oeba, Louis Ngari

Print - Hellen Shikanda

Digital - Joy Kiriga, Sam Munia, Steve Biko

Blue Economy and Business Reporting

Radio - George Ajowi

TV - Eugene Ameli, Elijah Muchiri Mwangi

Print - Isaiah Gwengi

Digital - Mactilda Mbwenye

Breaking news reporting award

Radio - Hajj Salim

TV - Kenneth Rutto

Digital - Ogetta Daniel

Media Council of Kenya's Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) winners Pulse Live Kenya

Development & Public Affairs Reporting

Radio - Michael Kwena

TV - Waihiga Mwaura, Moses Mwakisha & Alfred Cheruiyot

Print - Mercy Koskei & Fred Kibor

Digital - Moraa Obiria

Digital Superhighway and Innovation Reporting

Radio - Isaac Waihenya

TV - Paul Nyambura, Eliud Kosgey

Print - Angela Oketch

Digital - Amina Mbuthia

Environment Storytellers

Radio - Mildrine Sabwami

TV - Millicent Adhiambo & Jeffrey Obonyo

Print - Vincent Owino

Digital - Mactilda Mbwenye

Gender Reporting

Radio - Victor Wetende

TV - Violet Namatsi

Print - Mkamburi Mwawasi, Mercy Chelangat

Digital - Ruth Sarmwei, Jesse Chenge

Health & Medical Reporting

Radio - Monica Nyele

TV - Elizabeth Ochieng'

Print - Hellen Shikanda

Digital - Hussein Mohammed, Selma Nabwire

Sports Reporting

Radio - Shadrack Odinga

TV - Amos Mwangi, Paul Waweru

Print - Linda Ngari

Digital - Stephen Ochieng'

Podcast of the Year

Radio - Dorcas Wangira, Shiro Kiambo

Digital - Steve Ondieki

Best TV Production

Smriti Vidyarthi & Jayne Gatwiri

Best Radio Production

Lina Mwamachi

Illustrator of the Year

Samuel Muigai

Photojournalist of the Year

Monicah Mwangi

Videographer of the Year