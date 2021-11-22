RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nikita Kering beats Wizkid, Zuchu, Nandy to bag 2 awards at AFRIMA

Nikita Kering was pitted against Africa's heavyweights but won all categories she was nominated in except one.

Nikita, who was nominated against Africa's heavyweights in the various categories was able to bag at least two in the three categories.

Her first award was the Best Female Artiste East Africa category in which she was competing against Afrie (Uganda), Karun (Kenya), Merry Zerabruk (Eritrea), Nandy (Tanzania), Rema Namakula, DJ Harold & Chike (Uganda), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Spiece Diana (Tanzania), Xenia (Kenya) and Zuchu (Tanzania).

Her second win for the night was the Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul category.

Below are other artists who had been nominated alongside Nikita Kering.

  • Adekunle Gold ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Sinner’
  • Aya Nakamura ft. Stormzy – ‘Plus Jamais’
  • Djodje- ‘Tempo Sabi’
  • Elaine – ‘Right Now’
  • Gyakie ft. Omah Lay – ‘Forever’
  • Nikita Kering – ‘Ex’
  • Oxlade – ‘Ojuju’
  • Tems – ‘Damages’
  • T’neeya – ‘Dark Twisted Fantasy’
  • Wizkid ft. Tems – ‘Essence’

The Kenyan musician had also been nominated in the Song Writer of The Year category alongside Bensoul but the award went to Iba One of Mali.

Other Kenyans who represented well at the AFRIMA Awards include Shanah Manjeru who became the youngest award winner in the history of the event, shattering a record previously held by Nikita Kering.

Shanah Manjeru in a interview at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards in Lagos, Nigeria Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Manjeru was unveiled as the winner of the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music.

The young musician beat talented acts such as beat Ada Ehi (Nigeria), Afrie (Uganda), Eden (Ivory Coast), Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Montess (Cameroon), Nata (Sierra Leone), Noel Nderitu (Kenya), Ruth Asong (Cameroon), Diana Hamilton (Ghana), and Kelly Khumalo (South Africa).

Sauti Sol closed Kenya’s win for the night after they cliched the Best African Group category.

