Georgina Njenga speaks after alarming video of her arguing with man goes viral

The mother of one quickly clarified the context, assuring followers that while the video might have looked concerning, the situation was different from how it appeared.

Fans alarmed by Georgina Njenga’s video

In the now-deleted video, Georgina appears distressed, while voices can be heard in the background.

A man, who some fans have identified as 'Arganton', is seen and heard speaking in an agitated manner.

The situation quickly raised alarms among fans, with many interpreting that Georgina could be in danger.

The video shows the man appearing visibly upset, while Georgina, with what looks like a small injury on her forehead, is heard arguing back.

The man, clearly frustrated, tells Georgina to leave his house and seek medical assistance. In a firm tone, he says, "Ntapasua hii simu... Toka tu uende utibiwe. Mamako amekuja hapa amekulilia utoke kwani unataka kufa huku kwangu? Unataka kujingyonga hapa? Si ujinyonge ukufe basi.,' the man said.

In response, Georgina, equally upset, is heard saying she has no intention of leaving. She tells him, “Si upasue tu...Mnashinda hapa mkinisum bua ni kama mimi ndio nimejigonga. Fagia zote... Fagia evidence. Mimi hata hakuna kitu nataka kufanya.. hata sitaki uende jela. Nataka tu watu wajue wewe ni mnyama," Georgina said.

Fans share concerns, details surface about man in video

After Georgina deleted the video, fans who had already screen-recorded it began sharing it widely on social media.

A section of her followers expressed deep concern for her well-being and went as far as to investigate the identity of the man in the video.

Further information emerged on social media, with some fans sharing details of the man’s alleged background. Some shared his pictures alongside those of a woman they claim is his wife, while others posted videos from happier times with Georgina and another woman.

A few fans expressed that they had known of his reputed issues with anger, even sharing claims that he has displayed similar behaviour with others in the past.

Georgina clears the air

As discussions around the video continued to circulate, Georgina finally broke her silence. She took to social media to address her fans directly, thanking everyone who had reached out with messages of support and concern.

In her message, Georgina expressed gratitude for those who were worried about her safety but clarified that the situation wasn’t what it looked like.

She explained that the incident in the video had been a misunderstanding, not something intentional from anyone in the footage.

While she didn’t go into great detail, Georgina’s reassurance aimed to calm the concerns that had been stirred up online. She mentioned that it was, in fact, an accident and not a purposeful act by anyone present in the scene.

"Hey guys to all those people checking up on me, am very much okay. The video making rounds on social media is an old video that was an accident and it wasn't done by him," she wrote on her IG stories.

Background on Georgina Njenga’s Relationships

Georgina was previously in a high-profile relationship with Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya, also known as Baha, with whom she shares a child.