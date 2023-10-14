The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gilad Millo's son jets back home to join military amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Amos Robi

Gilad's son Omer trained with the Israeli Defence Forces in 2019 where he trained as a paratrooper

Singer Gilad Milo pens down emotional message to son as he joins Israel Defense Forces
Singer Gilad Milo pens down emotional message to son as he joins Israel Defense Forces

In the wake of the recent surge in tensions between Palestinian militant groups and Israel, acclaimed Israeli-Kenyan musician, Gilad Millo, took to social media to share a message reflecting the impact of the conflict on his family.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram video, Gilad conveyed a personal account of the situation, detailing how his son, Omer, had made the courageous decision to return to Israel and join his paratrooper unit as an IDF reservist.

"Our son Omer landed in Israel to join his paratrooper unit as a reservist in @idf," Gilad shared in his touching message.

Despite the challenges posed by flight cancellations and the escalating crisis, Omer found a way to make his way back to his homeland to serve alongside his sister, Lia, who is also a soldier in the IDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gilad Millo officially a Kenyan citizen after 21 years [Photo]

Lia had been actively involved in training combat medical teams in preparation for the ongoing conflict.

The decision made by Omer and Lia to serve in the Israeli army stemmed from a deep sense of duty and responsibility.

Having grown up in Kenya, the siblings have been deeply affected by the tragic events that have unfolded, having lost friends and acquaintances in the devastating attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilad and his wife expressed their profound pride and admiration for their children, acknowledging their remarkable strength and character.

"Kids your Mother and I are as proud as any parent can be of their children for the incredible human beings you have become our hearts are full," Gilad shared.

Gilad Milo's son Omer during training with the Israeli Paratroopers
Gilad Milo's son Omer during training with the Israeli Paratroopers Gilad Milo's son Omer during training with the Israeli Paratroopers Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Singer Gilad Millo's emotional message to son as he joins the Military (Photos)

Gilad concluded his message with a heartfelt prayer for the safety and well-being of Omer, Lia, and all those involved in the ongoing conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilad's son joined the Israeli Military in 2019 a moment that was hard for the ex-Israeli head of mission as he had to part with his firstborn child.

Gilad's son recently was enlisted in the Paratroopers Brigade. The Paratroopers Brigade, also recognized as the 35th Brigade was established in September 1948, forming an essential part of the Infantry Corps.

Its soldiers are identifiable by their distinctive maroon berets adorned with the infantry pin and reddish-brown boots.

In Israel, military service is mandatory for all citizens, with only a few exceptions. The brigade holds admission processes twice a year, in April and December. Gilad Millo's son successfully joined the brigade during the December intake.

Gilad Milo's daughter Lia during training with the Israeli army
Gilad Milo's daughter Lia during training with the Israeli army Gilad Milo's daughter Lia during training with the Israeli army Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

For male recruits, the age requirement ranges from 18 to 23, with a service duration of two years and eight months. Female recruits must be between 18 and 22 years old and serve for two years.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Photos: Governors, journalists among hundreds who graced Stephen Letoo's housewarming party

Photos: Governors, journalists among hundreds who graced Stephen Letoo's housewarming party

I'm back on my feet - Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua bounces back with new show

I'm back on my feet - Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua bounces back with new show

Gilad Millo's son jets back home to join military amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Gilad Millo's son jets back home to join military amid Israel-Palestine tensions

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Top 6 fresh hits released this week

Top 6 fresh hits released this week

3 factors boosting Khaligraph's deal-making success according to Nadia Mukami

3 factors boosting Khaligraph's deal-making success according to Nadia Mukami

5 times entrepreneur Sam Gichuru survived life-threatening incidents

5 times entrepreneur Sam Gichuru survived life-threatening incidents

Step of courage! Kambua mentions firstborn she lost after years of avoiding the topic

Step of courage! Kambua mentions firstborn she lost after years of avoiding the topic

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up, 2nd runners-up at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Carol Muthoni

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

I cherish every moment with you - Ned Nwoko to Regina Daniels on her birthday

A collage of Odi wa Murang'a and Edu Maddox

Odi wa Murang'a shares 2 steps he has taken to help ex-crew partner to no avail