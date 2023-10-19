The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

TikTok suspends account of viral Kenyan lady who locked 'Kanjo' in her car

Fabian Simiyu

Gloria Ntazola claims she had done nothing wrong when the Kanjo officer hopped into her car.

Gloria Ntazola and the Kanjo that she recorded
Gloria Ntazola and the Kanjo that she recorded

On Thursday, a video of Gloria Ntazola confronting a city county official (Kanjo) who entered her vehicle without permission gained significant attention.

In the video, she passionately criticised the official for not seeking her consent before entering her vehicle, a charge he seemingly ignored.

Ntazola has now broken her silence on the incident, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the video.

Gloria Ntazola
Gloria Ntazola Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Petiton to ban TikTok sparks lively debate in National Assembly [Video]

On October 19, Ntazola revealed that the TikTok account she used to share the viral video had been suspended due to the incident.

"Hi guys, so wametoa account yangu, Sina account yangu ya TikTok tena because of that kanjo incident. That's okay but that guy entered my car forcefully without my permission. I was just trying to park my car," Ntazola said.

Despite losing her account, she stated that she had at least raised awareness about the actions of city council officials and what they often do to people out there.

READ: TikTok introduces new community guidelines & safety features

"How they treat people is not cool. I will be taking a break from TikTok. That was too much," she said.

Kamene001 Don't worry babes you will grow again.ulimdriop wapi by the way?😂

Lily Hi you were the topic in classic fm this mrng uli mpeleka home.

mercy ngirwa I was wondering what's took you so long to go live🥹.. waiting for the updates where in Zimbabwe you dropped him😅😅😅pole about your previous acc sis.

storii Road trip na "lets go on a vacation beibyy" iliishia wapi please update.

Tiii.. Nimesearch nikakuwa disappointed but here we are....we are proud of you.

Mercy Demesi wueeeeeeeeh I'm from watching the video....si wewe ni mkali yoooo.

Kylah Lynn Aki pole but so proud of you. you really stood up for yourself in the best way you could❤️❤️. mlifika wapi lakini?? ungemuacha Namanga🙈

Gloria shared a video that quickly caught the attention of Kenyans as she attempted to question a county officer who entered her car without explanation.

The situation escalated as she locked the car doors and insisted on taking the officer to her house.

The officer appeared bewildered, trying to shield his face from the camera, and pleaded with her to let him go.

He questioned why she was doing that to him, but Gloria was defensive, stating that she was trying to park her car, and this officer just jumped in. The city inspector politely told Gloria that she could have at least notified him.

Gloria said that she was going to go with him to Ngong Town just to teach him a lesson, and she screamed, stating that these city inspectors are fond of harassing Kenyans.

The city inspector begged to be let go, but his plea fell on deaf ears since Gloria just drove while berating him.

Gloria told him that she was going to stay with him until the following day since he wanted to sit in her car.

As things escalated, the city inspector called one of his colleagues to notify him of his whereabouts, revealing that they were on State House Road.

Moments later, the video showed them driving on the Nairobi Expressway, and Gloria was still expressing her grievances about the unjust treatment she had experienced.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties