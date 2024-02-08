The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Mo finally speaks about alleged beef with DJ Sadic

Amos Robi

DJ Sadic and DJ Mo cemented their names at the height of Kenya's urban gospel scene

A collage of DJ Sadic and DJ Mo
A collage of DJ Sadic and DJ Mo

In the Kenyan urban gospel scene, two figures have stood out prominently, shaping the beats and rhythms that define this vibrant music genre.

Recommended articles

DJ Mo and DJ Sadic, both pioneers in their field, have not only dominated gospel shows on TV and embarked on nationwide tours but have also garnered numerous accolades, solidifying their status as key influencers in the gospel music industry.

Despite their towering achievements, rumours of a rift between these two iconic deejays have swirled among their fanbase, suggesting a possible 'beef' that could have soured their longstanding partnership.

However, in a revealing interview on TV47, DJ Mo set the record straight, offering a glimpse into the depth of their relationship and collaborative journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have been friends from day one, you know I started deejaying a year before him because he was finishing form four before he started deejaying.

"I even taught the advanced side of deejaying, we joined System Unit together and slowly we even developed an academy," DJ Mo shared.

DJ Sadic
DJ Sadic Kerry Kagiri and DJ Sadic Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Mo gives details of Sh50M 6-bedroom mansion

As they progressed in their careers, DJ Mo played a pivotal role in helping DJ Sadic get accustomed to the industry's demands and intricacies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This mentorship extended to their time at System Unit, where they not only honed their skills but also ventured into nurturing talent through an academy they developed together.

Despite taking different paths later on, with DJ Sadic founding Genius Entertainment Group, DJ Mo emphasised that their bond remains unbroken.

"There's no beef between us. In fact, we're in talks about him assisting me with training, given his change in physique," DJ Mo added, dispelling any notions of discord.

DJ Mo
DJ Mo DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Mo & Size 8 make a return to the screens with new reality TV show

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding a new dimension to their multi-faceted careers, DJ Mo, alongside his wife Size 8, a renowned gospel artist, is set to launch a reality TV show titled 'Love in the Wild.'

Slated to premiere on January 11 on TV47, the show promises to delve into the lives of celebrity couples, exploring the triumphs and challenges they face in their relationships.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DJ Mo finally speaks about alleged beef with DJ Sadic

DJ Mo finally speaks about alleged beef with DJ Sadic

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

How winners are selected - Grammys’ CEO

Police intervene after Akothee was allegedly attacked by goons at Migori County offices

Police intervene after Akothee was allegedly attacked by goons at Migori County offices

Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support

Charles Ouda's family gives funeral update, appeals for financial support

Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

Trio Mio reveals achievement he must accomplish before leaving his mum's house

Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Shaffie Weru's Biography: Early life, radio career, children & lucrative side hustles

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Kanye West's text on proposed Nyayo Stadium show fuels excitement [Screenshots]

Lilian Muli shares touching story of how 'love of her' life saved her from miscarriage

Lilian Muli shares touching story of how 'love of her' life saved her from miscarriage

Mulamwah escalates legal dispute with baby mama over co-parenting

Mulamwah escalates legal dispute with baby mama over co-parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Ouda during a hangout with fellow actors

'We survived' - Charles Ouda's last message to friends during final moments [Video]

Rapper Nazizi Hirji

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie pours out their hearts to their Unborn Baby

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Janet Mbugua

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports