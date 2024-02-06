The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Mo & Size 8 make a return to the screens with new reality TV show

Amos Robi

The couple has since shared a teaser of what to expect in the show which will air every Sunday

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8
DJ Mo and his wife Size 8

Celebrity power couple DJ Mo and Size 8, affectionately known as 'The Murayas', are set to make a television comeback with an exciting new reality series titled 'Love in the Wild'.

Recommended articles

This eagerly awaited show will be part of TV47’s fresh lineup of original programming, promising an engaging and entertaining viewing experience for fans.

The announcement of their return to the small screen was met with excitement as The Murayas took to their social media platforms to share the news through an engaging short clip.

In the teaser, viewers catch a glimpse of the couple's interactions with DJ Krowbar and his wife, who also share their own personal journey, including overcoming illness and the challenges of caregiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Size 8 gives surprising revelation about her life as she marks her 36th birthday

Amidst the serious moments, the teaser also offers lighthearted banter between the couples, with DJ Krowbar humorously comparing Size 8's braces to those of U.S hip hop star, 50 Cent.

These playful exchanges add an element of charm and relatability to the show, further captivating audiences.

The sneak peek into the family's fun moments during shooting builds anticipation for the content that awaits viewers. From heartwarming family scenes to humorous anecdotes, 'Love in the Wild' promises to showcase the authentic and multifaceted lives of The Murayas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This upcoming reality series marks The Murayas' much-awaited return to television following the success of their previous show, 'Dine With The Murayas', which aired in 2020 on NTV.

Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo
Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Size 8 reveals 3 things she can’t live without, expresses admiration for Flaqo

Known for its portrayal of the couple's family dynamics, the show received widespread acclaim for seamlessly blending work, play, and prayer, offering viewers a glimpse into their relatable and inspiring journey.

Size 8 was also featured in another reality TV show dubbed 'Oh Sister' which featured top female gospel singers among them Lady B, Janet Otieno, Betty Bayo, Nicah the Queen and Milly wa Jesus.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

It was arranged - Louis Otieno details hospital ordeal that led to his hearing loss

It was arranged - Louis Otieno details hospital ordeal that led to his hearing loss

DJ Mo & Size 8 make a return to the screens with new reality TV show

DJ Mo & Size 8 make a return to the screens with new reality TV show

Ezekiel Mutua fires back after Nonini accused MCSK of mishandling Sh109M

Ezekiel Mutua fires back after Nonini accused MCSK of mishandling Sh109M

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports

Photos that have forced Janet Mbugua to talk about her relationship & pregnancy reports

Surprising things you probably didn't know about Ciru Muriuki

Surprising things you probably didn't know about Ciru Muriuki

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ian Nene

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Pastor James Ng'ang'a

Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

Blessing lung'aho

Blessing Lung'aho shows off new 'bae' in fashionable outing