DJ Mo & Size 8 make a return to the screens with new reality TV show

Celebrity power couple DJ Mo and Size 8, affectionately known as 'The Murayas', are set to make a television comeback with an exciting new reality series titled 'Love in the Wild'.
The couple has since shared a teaser of what to expect in the show which will air every Sunday
This eagerly awaited show will be part of TV47’s fresh lineup of original programming, promising an engaging and entertaining viewing experience for fans.
The announcement of their return to the small screen was met with excitement as The Murayas took to their social media platforms to share the news through an engaging short clip.
In the teaser, viewers catch a glimpse of the couple's interactions with DJ Krowbar and his wife, who also share their own personal journey, including overcoming illness and the challenges of caregiving.
Amidst the serious moments, the teaser also offers lighthearted banter between the couples, with DJ Krowbar humorously comparing Size 8's braces to those of U.S hip hop star, 50 Cent.
These playful exchanges add an element of charm and relatability to the show, further captivating audiences.
The sneak peek into the family's fun moments during shooting builds anticipation for the content that awaits viewers. From heartwarming family scenes to humorous anecdotes, 'Love in the Wild' promises to showcase the authentic and multifaceted lives of The Murayas.
This upcoming reality series marks The Murayas' much-awaited return to television following the success of their previous show, 'Dine With The Murayas', which aired in 2020 on NTV.
Known for its portrayal of the couple's family dynamics, the show received widespread acclaim for seamlessly blending work, play, and prayer, offering viewers a glimpse into their relatable and inspiring journey.
Size 8 was also featured in another reality TV show dubbed 'Oh Sister' which featured top female gospel singers among them Lady B, Janet Otieno, Betty Bayo, Nicah the Queen and Milly wa Jesus.
