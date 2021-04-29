Switch TV’s DJ Sadic lands brand new Gospel Show (Video)

The Genius Records CEO disclosed that every Sunday, he will be hosting a new show dubbed #TheLightHouse alongside Kerry Kagiri, from 4:30PM to 6:30PM..

“A fresh gospel experience coming your way on your favorite @switchtvke with the amazing @kerrykagiri and yours truly #TheMixGenius ARE YOU READY? 🧨🧨🧨 #TheLightHouse” shared DJ Sadic.

Kerry Kagiri and DJ Sadic Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Sadic joined the Red Cross Owned TV Station back April 2020, months after parting ways with KTN.

Before that, Sadic used the grace Switch TV’s show Full Cycle as a guest DJ, at a time the show was being hosted by Joyce Omondi who later left the station. He still DJ’s (every Friday) on the Full Cycle, hosted by Mary Mwikali.

“My New Home 💯 I’ve Switched For Good! Glory Mi Hupea God 🙏🙏🙏,” wrote the DJ in April 2020.

On the other hand, Kerry Kagiri said that she is excited to join the Switch TV family for an opportunity to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Always a pleasure to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and shout from the rooftops He is Lord and He is the HOPE we all need! Join @djsadic and I every Sunday on Switch TV for #TheLighthouse #TV #Live #GospelPower #Fun #Dance” wrote Ms Kagiri.

Apart from TV, Ms Kagiri is also a radio Presenter on Hope FM.