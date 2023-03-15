ADVERTISEMENT
Eunice Njeri shows off all grown son for the first time [Photo]

Eunice Njeri has kept her son off the limelight since 2022 when he was born

Gospel singer Eunice Njeri has surprised her fans and followers by sharing the first-ever photo of her all-grown son.

The musician, who has kept her child away from the social space, took to Instagram to share a cute snapshot of herself with her son, expressing gratitude to God for bringing her this far.

In the post, Eunice can be seen standing outside with her little boy, bundled up in warm winter clothing. The picture captures the pair smiling at each other, with Eunice holding her son close to her chest.

"Freezing but not frozen!! Building muscle!! Thank you God for this far…," she wrote in the caption.

Eunice's fans were thrilled to see the singer's son for the first time and flooded the comment section with well wishes and prayers. Many expressed their delight at finally seeing the child who has been kept hidden from the public eye.

READ: Eunice Njeri welcomes newborn, reveals she secretly got married [Photos]

Njeri got married in 2021 and welcomed her son in 2022 in the USA where she resides. She has, however, kept her family affairs off the limelight.

Eunice Njeri revealed that she had found love and even tied the knot in 2022 at the height of political activity in the country.

The mother of one informed her fans that she found love in 2019 and in 2021 the two walked down the aisle.

“So in other news, 2019…met Mr Muthii, 2021 married him, 2022 blessed with a bouncing baby boy!!! Glory to God!!! Haaya! As you were,” she said in a post on her social media.

READ: Eunice Njeri opens up about the medical condition that forced her to get married

In 2016, Eunice Njeri rescinded her decision to marry her former lover Isaac Busaka at Neema Gospel Church in Texas, US.

The couple had earlier announced their engagement in September 2016 and had their pre-wedding bash in the US before the main wedding on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

However, just hours after the wedding, Njeri had a change of heart and decided not to go ahead with the marriage.

READ: Eric Omondi's new appeal to Jimmy Gait, Daddy Owen, Mercy Masika & Kambua

In a 2018 interview, Njeri admitted that her decision to get married was made at a confusing time when she was sick and bleeding a lot due to fibroids.

