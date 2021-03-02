Gospel singer Master Piece caused a hullabaloo on social media with calls for socialite a cum business woman Huddah Monroe to get saved.

The Chini Ya Mwamba hit-maker put up Ms Monroe’s Bikini photo, stating that he wishes to see the Huddah Cosmetics CEO get saved.

“I want her to get saved 🙏🏻 she’ll help me win souls to Christ,” reads Master Piece’s caption on Ms Monroe’s Bikini Photo.

Master Piece

Master Piece’s post elicited mixed reactions among his followers, with a section expressing displeasure in the kind of picture he opted to use. Others weighed in stating that the musician was salivating over Ms Monroe while hiding behind religion.

In 2019 Masterpiece confessed to having a huge crush the Beautypreneur because she is a smart woman.

“Kuna dada mmoja pale mimi namlike sana anaitwa Huddah. Namlike kama crush kwa sababu wanawake wachache sana wako kama yeye. She is a very smart woman na mwanaume kuwa na mwanamke smart kama yeye basi maisha yako iko sawa

“Huddah mahali popote ulipo mimi ni msanii wa kizazi kipya wa injili na nakufuatilia sana nitakuombea sana na nitakupeleka kanisani utaokoka,” said Masterpiece.

Reactions on the Master Piece post

“Tutakosana bure hapa😂”

mmarcuske “Kwa picha zake zote umeona tu hii yenye hana nguo... 😂 😂 😂”

2mbili “Huyu ni spender. Hawezi save. 😂”

smartdjaba_ “Secret crushers tuko kibao❤🙌”

tomdaktari “I will help you and she will change, let me book a date with her tuende Boston, atachange kwa kipooooole..”

ivankiplimo “😂😂😂😂😂😂let's save her soul”

realdericks ”Radaaa broo😂😂😂😂”

sharifah_nguyo ‘Sasa izi ni Nini...umeanza upuzi”

.austine._ “Ungepost pic amevaa nguo at least.... Bt Amen to that”

slaine_nduta “When you're crushing on someone... deep down ukijua you can never win her💔😂”

dice_kionero ‘am your fun ,lakini sasa umeanza upuzi kijana”

starchafua “First posting her is not salvation bro😒😒”

Master Piece

vicky_rein “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂lakini wewe masterpiece huoni uko na kasoro”

job_gesibo “Take care she doesn't win your soul first..then you get stuck together😢”

wiseladyjac “Wampost akiwa hivo ,hukuona picha sake zingine akiwa ame dress poa...?”

yuson_jasan “What ever you ask in prayer God will fulfill it”

blesskilundah “Concentrate more on the Holy Spirit bro, for He convinces one or even many to get saved..... Kanye West is a good example”

maal_im_ “Kaka usianze mchezo za ringtone😂”