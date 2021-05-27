Gospel singer Masterpiece acquires brand new Mercedes Benz (Video)

The Chini ya Mwamba hit maker, shared the news with his 311K followers, stating that he is happy to upgrade his ride.

“Thank you #pluspointautomobiles for helping me upgrade to a Mercedes 🙏🏻 halla @the_awkward_pie if you need any car 🤘🏼” shared Masterpiece.

The news attracted a number of congratulatory messages, saluting him for the new milestone in life.

hopekidhk “Congratulations young king.... keep winning”

hypegadkenya “Hapo sawa Kasee! Motivated 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

djpointkenya “When I grow up I want to be like you”

Crushing on Huddah Monroe

Just the other day, the gospel singer caused a hullabaloo on social media with calls for socialite a cum business woman Huddah Monroe to get saved.

Master Piece and Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

He put up Ms Monroe’s Bikini photo, stating that he wishes to see the Huddah Cosmetics CEO get saved.

“I want her to get saved 🙏🏻 she’ll help me win souls to Christ,” reads Master Piece’s caption on Ms Monroe’s Bikini Photo.

Master Piece’s post elicited mixed reactions among his followers, with a section expressing displeasure in the kind of picture he opted to use. Others weighed in stating that the musician was salivating over Ms Monroe while hiding behind religion.

In 2019 Masterpiece confessed to having a huge crush on the Beautypreneur because she is a smart woman.

“Kuna dada mmoja pale mimi namlike sana anaitwa Huddah. Namlike kama crush kwa sababu wanawake wachache sana wako kama yeye. She is a very smart woman na mwanaume kuwa na mwanamke smart kama yeye basi maisha yako iko sawa