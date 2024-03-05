Size 8 speaks about struggles in her marriage

In a conversation on their reality show 'Love in the Wild', Size 8 revealed a tumultuous period where divorce seemed imminent, shedding light on the complexities of their relationship.

Contemplating divorce: Size 8's moment of desperation

Size 8 disclosed the emotional turmoil she experienced, leading her to seriously consider ending her marriage.

She spoke of reaching a point of hopelessness and despair, where divorce appeared to be the only solution.

The mother of two even took the significant step of consulting a divorce lawyer, expressing her intent to separate and take custody of their children.

“I reached a place where I felt hopeless, where I saw a point of no return, and I think depression kind of kicked in. So I wasn’t thinking straight. I didn’t see a way out, so I decided to call a divorce lawyer and told him I want to divorce, I want to take the children, so I asked him to start considering the paperwork,” Size 8 said.

DJ Mo's shock and confusion

DJ Mo, upon learning of Size 8's consultation with a divorce lawyer through a WhatsApp message, expressed shock and confusion.

He recounted feeling perplexed by his wife's decision and struggled to understand the root causes behind her drastic step. Despite his initial disbelief, DJ Mo remained open to dialogue and reconciliation.

Turning point in Size 8 & DJ Mo's marriage

Size 8 highlighted the pivotal role played by her mother-in-law and a church retreat in reshaping her perspective.

Encouraged by her mother-in-law's wise counsel and inspired by the spiritual guidance received during the retreat, Size 8 chose to give her marriage another chance.

She expressed a willingness to work through their issues and rebuild their relationship.

“What made me change my mind was, first, I spoke to his mother, and she told me, ‘You’re very angry, don’t rush.’ Then there was the church retreat. So I decided to give my marriage one more chance and see if he’s willing to work on it,” she said.

Size 8 acknowledges her mistakes in their marriage with DJ Mo

Addressing DJ Mo's perspective on marital conflicts, Size 8 emphasized the importance of recognising and addressing mistakes.

She candidly shared the multitude of issues that had strained their relationship, underlining the need for honest communication and accountability.

Despite the difficulties, Size 8 remained committed to finding common ground and fostering mutual understanding.

Size 8's temporary relocation

In August 2022, rumors surfaced regarding Size 8's departure from their marital residence amid ongoing disagreements with DJ Mo.