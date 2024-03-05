The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Size 8 speaks about struggles in her marriage

Lynet Okumu

Size 8 talks about the struggles in her marriage with DJ Mo

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8
Gospel sensation Linet Munyali, better known as Size 8, has recently provided a candid glimpse into the challenges she and her husband, DJ Mo, have faced in their marriage.

In a conversation on their reality show 'Love in the Wild', Size 8 revealed a tumultuous period where divorce seemed imminent, shedding light on the complexities of their relationship.

Size 8 disclosed the emotional turmoil she experienced, leading her to seriously consider ending her marriage.

Size 8 with DJ Mo
She spoke of reaching a point of hopelessness and despair, where divorce appeared to be the only solution.

The mother of two even took the significant step of consulting a divorce lawyer, expressing her intent to separate and take custody of their children.

“I reached a place where I felt hopeless, where I saw a point of no return, and I think depression kind of kicked in. So I wasn’t thinking straight. I didn’t see a way out, so I decided to call a divorce lawyer and told him I want to divorce, I want to take the children, so I asked him to start considering the paperwork,” Size 8 said.

Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo
DJ Mo, upon learning of Size 8's consultation with a divorce lawyer through a WhatsApp message, expressed shock and confusion.

He recounted feeling perplexed by his wife's decision and struggled to understand the root causes behind her drastic step. Despite his initial disbelief, DJ Mo remained open to dialogue and reconciliation.

Size 8 highlighted the pivotal role played by her mother-in-law and a church retreat in reshaping her perspective.

Encouraged by her mother-in-law's wise counsel and inspired by the spiritual guidance received during the retreat, Size 8 chose to give her marriage another chance.

Size 8 & DJ Mo
She expressed a willingness to work through their issues and rebuild their relationship.

“What made me change my mind was, first, I spoke to his mother, and she told me, ‘You’re very angry, don’t rush.’ Then there was the church retreat. So I decided to give my marriage one more chance and see if he’s willing to work on it,” she said.

Addressing DJ Mo's perspective on marital conflicts, Size 8 emphasized the importance of recognising and addressing mistakes.

She candidly shared the multitude of issues that had strained their relationship, underlining the need for honest communication and accountability.

Despite the difficulties, Size 8 remained committed to finding common ground and fostering mutual understanding.

Size 8 & DJ Mo
In August 2022, rumors surfaced regarding Size 8's departure from their marital residence amid ongoing disagreements with DJ Mo.

Sources revealed that Size 8 had relocated to another residence, signaling a period of separation as they navigated their marital challenges.

