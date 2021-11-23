You are looking at the incoming Nairobi Senator - Rufftone

In an interview with Churchill, Rufftone said that he has officially joined politics and optimistic that he will be the next Nairobi Senator.

“Hii nime-disclose hapa for the first time, you are looking at the new incoming Nairobi Senator, Mr. Roy Smith Mwatia.

"I will be vying in 2022, mimi sisikie ground, Naambie ground,” said Rufftone.

Rufftone and Churchill Pulse Live Kenya

With the declaration, Rufftone has now joined the growing list of celebrities who have declared interest in political seats come 2022.