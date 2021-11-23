RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You are looking at the incoming Nairobi Senator - Rufftone

Gospel singer Roy Smith Mwatia alias Rufftone has declared interest in the Nairobi senatorial seat come 2022.

In an interview with Churchill, Rufftone said that he has officially joined politics and optimistic that he will be the next Nairobi Senator.

“Hii nime-disclose hapa for the first time, you are looking at the new incoming Nairobi Senator, Mr. Roy Smith Mwatia.

"I will be vying in 2022, mimi sisikie ground, Naambie ground,” said Rufftone.

With the declaration, Rufftone has now joined the growing list of celebrities who have declared interest in political seats come 2022.

Some of these celebrities are; Jalang’o, Frasha, Gabu, Prezzo, among others.

