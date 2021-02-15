Model cum Businesses woman Hamisa Mobetto has threatened to take legal action against Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala after accusing her of hooking up Rayvanny with her daughter Paula Kajala.

Ms Mobetto pointed out that the actress was out to ruin her reputation by lying that she got her daughter drunk, before hooking her up with WCB’s Rayvanny. She went on to state that, its Paula who requested to go out with her and not the other way round.

Hamisa added that she should not be blamed for Paula's decision to date Rayvanny, as she will not allow her name to be used for damage control.

Frida Kajala with daughter Paula Kajala, Rayvanny and Hamia Mobetto

Hamisa's statement

“Jamani hata kama HAMISA MOBETTO ndio jumba bovu lenu la kutupia takataka ifike mahala ifike ukomo. Siamini kama baada ya kukaa na kutafakari cha kuexplain kuhusu haya mmeona mimi ndio ninaweza kuwa Damage Controller. Kajala hiyo tarehe 9 mwanao aliniomba nimtoe Lunch, nikamwambia inabidi niongee na wewe kwanza, na nikakupigia ukaona ni sawa tu. Nilimtoa Lunch na muda wote nilikua naongea na wewe kwenye simu mpaka nimemrudisha hapo Gym kwako Mimi mwenyewe soon after lunch”

“Na huoni Kama unaongea uongo hadharani bila woga?? Siku ninatoka na Paula alikuwa na nywele hizo za kwenye videos? Naomba nilaumiwe kwa kukubali ombi la kumpeleka mwanao lunch na si vinginevyo. Mimi ni Mama, mfanya biashara, mdau na balozi wa makampuni mbali mbali. Brand yangu nimeijenga kwa muda mrefu hivyo ningependa iheshimike na isichafuliwe kwa shutuma za uongo kama hizi. Mimi pia ni mzazi na mtoto kwa mama yangu kama ilivyo wewe. Nimeona nisafishe upepo mchafu huu uliouelekezea kwangu siku hii ya wapendanao, lakini zaidi you’ll hear from my lawyer. Rest assured sitaliacha hili lipite bure, nafikiri itakuwa fundisho zuri na kwa wale wooooote ambao wamekua wakichafua jina langu kwa upuuzi wao” shared Hamisa Mobetto.

Kajala's take

Ms Mobetto’s statement comes at a time Rayvanny has been put on the spot for dating a school going girl Paula Kajala.

Over the weekend, Frida Kajala who is currently dating Harmonize accused Rayvanny of spoiling her schooling going daughter (Paula Kajala) by giving her Alcohol.

In the videos in question, the Kiuno hit-maker is seen kissing with the Secondary school girl, an act that prompted her mother (Frida Kajala) to react, saying she is against Rayvanny's act of dating her young daughter.