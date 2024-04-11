The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Harmonize's remark on God's gender sparks controversy

Lynet Okumu

Harmonize sparks controversy with remarks on God possibly being a woman

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize has stirred up a debate among his fans with his recent comment suggesting that God might be a woman.

Recommended articles

The 'Single Again,' hitmaker took to his Instagram account on April 11 to share his thoughts on this topic, sparking a wave of reactions from his followers.

Harmonize expressed his realisation after approximately 30 years of life that God could potentially be a woman.

Harmonize
He reflected on his journey of understanding and stated, "Woow It has taken me 30 years to realise that perhaps God is a woman to a large extent!"

Harmonize emphasized that while this perspective may differ from traditional religious beliefs, he finds alignment with the idea based on his observations and personal insights.

"Nipo Sambamba Kabisa na Vitabu Vya Dini Visemavyo Hakika Yeye Hafanani Wala Hafananishwi!!! " he said.

The singer went on to elaborate on his viewpoint, highlighting the significant roles that women play in families and society at large.

Harmonize
Harmonize pointed out that despite referring to God as "Father," both men and women attribute various responsibilities traditionally associated with motherhood to the divine.

He emphasised the nurturing and life-giving qualities often associated with women, suggesting that these attributes align closely with the concept of a divine creator.

"Lakini pia pande zote kubwa 2 tunamuita mungu baba why. Achiliambali majukumu mengi zaidi anayoyafanya mwanamke katika familia kuliko mwanaume !!! Tizama tuu upatikani au hatua za mwanadamu utagundua mwanamke ndio chanzo kikuu.

"Wote tumekamilika hatua kwa hatua tumboni mwa mwanamke !! Subhanallah mpaka wanyama na kila kiumbe!!! Haiwezi kuwa ni upendeleo kama sio hivyo nifikiriavyo basi tukubaliane kuwa mwanamke ni mtu na nusu !!! Kuanzia leo hii sijilinganishi wala kujiona bora zaidi ya mwanamke yeyote duniani a woman is human and half," he said.

Harmonize
Harmonize's comment ignited a flurry of reactions in the comment section of his Instagram post.

Some followers speculated that Harmonize's comment may have been influenced by external factors, such as substance use, leading to mixed reactions among his fan base.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
