February is often known for being a month dedicated to and all about love. But February is not only about valentines and sweethearts; instead it can also be a month for self-love and self-care, fostering relationships with family and friends, and loving others.

This year, we witness a number of celebrities unveil their new lovers at a time the world was celebrating and emphasizing the importance of love in our lives

Here is a List of Celebrities who unveiled their lovers during this month of Love

Rayvanny

February 14th, 2021, WCB singee Rayvanny introduce his new catch to the world, months after he reportedly went separate ways with his Baby Mama.

Vanny Boy shared Paula Kajala’s photo on Instagram plus short videos getting cozy, an act that raised eyebrows among his 6.1 million followers.

However, his unveiling took a different twist when he was accused of dating a school going girl. Paula is the daughter Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala who is currently dating Harmonize.

Anita Nderu

Media Personality Anita Nderu introduced her new Mzungu Bae to the public on February 10th, 2021, while sharing photos from her exquisite Birthday Party.

Minutes later, Ms Nderu opted to hide the image from her timeline after it elicited wild reactions from Kenyans. A cross check done by Pulse Live, indicates that she has brought back the image with the comment section is locked.

“To the most incredible heart, Nakupenda❤️ Sana❤️” Anita to Mzungu Bae.

Chantal Grazioli

Business woman Chantal Juliet Grazioli introduced the new man in her life to the public after 1 year and 8 months of partying ways with comedian Eric Omondi.

Just the other, Chantal who is dating a handsome Italian man named Nicola Traldi took to Instagram to wished him a happy birthday with a cute romantic photo.

Zari Hassan

Stunning photos of Zari and her new Bae ‘Dark Stallion”

South Africa based Ugandan Business woman Zari Hassan used Valentine’s Day to unveil the face of her new lover dubbed the Dark Stallion.

Since then, she has been flaunting his photos on Instagram, gushing over him and how he has been making her happy

Yvette Obura

Mama Mueni Bahati, Yvette Obura confirmed that she is taken, but not ready to show off her man to the public. She is keeping things under wraps.

In a recent interview on Radio Jambo, Ms Obura showed up with a man she introduced to Massawe Japanni as her new man; a confirmation that she is back to the dating life.

The mother of one disclosed that the man she is currently dating, is not a big fan of social media and for that reason their relationship will be more private.

Meet Yvette Obura’s new Boyfriend (Photos)

"Umeweza kumpost kwa mitandao ya Kijamii?" asked Massawe.

She replied; "Hatawahi, hata wewe tu ndio umemuona, so ficha hapo, cheza chini… Anafanya tu vitu zingine, lakini hapendi social media, lakini for now wacha tucheze chini kidogo.”

Harmonize

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize introduced his girlfriend to the public on February, 12, months after being dumped by his Italian wife Sarah Michelotti.

On that day, Konde Boy shared photos of his new girlfriend Frida Kajala, who is a renown Bongo Movie actress, welcoming her to his empire.

Harmonize with his New Catch Frida Kajala

“WELCOME TO THE UNITED STATE OF KONDEGANG KONDEBEDEN & FRIDAKAMALA 🏁 LOYALTY ♥️ PROMISE 2B THERE FOR YOU” wrote Harmonize.

Since going public, the two have already, gotten neck tattoos bearing initials of each other’s name.

Frida Kajala

Radio Maisha’s Mbaruk Mwalimu

Radio Maisha presenter Mbaruk Mwalimu made is relationship official last weekend, after walking down the Aisle with his longtime girlfriend Hadiyah Mwasiwa, who is news anchor at Switch TV.

The two held two weddings in Kwale County; A traditional Muslim ceremony and a white wedding.