Diamond Platnumz Manager Sallam SK has slammed Harmonize terming him a snitch who has been lobbying for Rayvanny’s arrest and detention, over affair with Paula Kajala.

In a post, seen by Pulse Live, Sallam mentioned that Konde Boy has been pretending he cares about Rayvanny’s well-being, but in real sense he wants him detained.

Sallam went on to caution Harmonize to stop pretending that he is praying for the WCB signee.

“Kuna Panya mmoja amekesha kituo cha polisi kulazimisha msanii mwenzie awekwe ndani lakini kutokana na sheria ya nchi haipo mkononi mwake, ikabidi akimbilie kwenye media kujifanya anaomba suluhu kuwa yeye anataka amani na anamuombea asipate matatizo, Huyo Panya anahangaika ili msanii mwenzie apate matatizo.... nikupe taarifa NDUGU PANYA dua zako wala maombi yako hatuyahitaji labda uyapeleke Hospital kufanikisha kizazi chako kiwe bora na uweze kulea mtoto wako binafsi na sio mtoto wa kukodi... ” Reads Sallam SK's post.

Sallam SK’s comment, comes at a time Rayvanny had been questioned by Police officers, over allegations of having an affair with form 5 student, Paula Kajala.

On Tuesday, the Konde Gang president put up a long Instagram post lecturing Rayvvany over his alleged relationship with Paula Kajala, daughter to his new lover Frida Kajala.

According to Konde Boy, the WCB signee is out to ruin Paula’s life at the expense of his blossoming music career. He added that Vanny Boy opted to date Paula out of jealousy because he is currently dating her mother.

This is what seems to have angered Diamond’s manager to an extent of slamming the singer in public.

