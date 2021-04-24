Harmonize forced to Issue statement as Views on Collabo with Awilo Longomba drop from 900K to 700K (Screenshots)

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Konde Boy asked his fans not to focus so much on YouTube views but instead enjoy the #Attitude Video.

A Cross Check done Pulse Live indicates that #Attitude Video dropped a total of 200K views (900K-700K) while the #Attitude Audio lost a total of 125K views from 642K to 517K within 24 hours.

Harmonize’s YouTube Views for his Collabo with Awilo Longamba drops from 900K to 700K (Screenshots) Pulse Live Kenya

“HELLOW KONDEGANG FC AND EVERBODY WHO SUPPORT MY MUSIC PUUZIA KILA MNACHOKIONA YOUTUBE DONT BLAME ANYONE ENJOY THE MUSIC PERIOD ...!!!! #ATTITUDE I S S S A BLESSED SOUND OYAAA..!!! LINK PA BIO ft @awilolongomba & @h.baba_ 🐘” Wrote Harmonize.

The Attitude video had garnered 900K views within 20 hours before dropping but by the time of publishing this article the views had gone up to 856K.

On positive note, the #Attitude video had garnered 100K within 55 minutes while the Audio managed to achieve the same milestone within 44 minutes.

The 100K views with 44 Minutes, broke Chibu Dangote’s Record through the Audio to his Song #Waah ft Koffi Olomide that clocked 100K views within 1 hour.

