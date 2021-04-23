Harmonize breaks Diamond’s Record as Collabo with Awilo Longomba hits 100K Views within 44 Minutes

The record was being held by Chibu Dangote through the Audio to his Song #Waah ft Koffi Olomide that clocked 100K views within 1 hours.

Reacting to the New record, Konde Boy threw an indirect jibe at his former Boss by asking fans and followers to be mindful of the new Record he has set in the music industry (East Africa).

Harmonize and Awilo Longomba’s Collabo breaks Diamond & Koffi Olomide’s Record (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

New Reacord

“NEW RECORD FOR YOUR INDUSTRY 😏 44 MENET'S 100000 MAAANA BINADAM KWAKUSAHAU ...!!! HATUJAMBO ...!!!! THANK YOU 🙏🙏’ shared Harmonize.

Harmonize dropped his much anticipated Collabo with Awilo on Friday and within a few minutes of being uploaded on different streaming platforms, the song was already doing wonders.

“NEW RECORD IN BONGO FLAVA INDUSTRY #ATTITUDE By @harmonize_tz x @awilolongomba x @h.baba_ HIT..!! 100K Views in 44 Minutes 🙏 Thank you KondegangFC Let’s go... Link on bio #Kondegang4everybody🌍” wrote Konde Gang.

Harmonize and Awilo Longomba’s Collabo breaks Diamond & Koffi Olomide’s Record (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

#Waah

On November 30th, 2020, WCB President and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide made history after Audio to their Collabo #Waah clocked 100K views within 1 hours. The #Waah video still holds the number spot for garnering over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube. So far Waah has over 60 Million views thin 4 months.

Harmonize went on to thank everybody who was part of the #Attitude project.

"Special thanks to my brother @mastergarzy for this record i can't thank you enough 🙏 for blessing this sound you been good friend & brother watu wengi wanajiuliza kwanini @h.baba_ niliakuwa shabiki wa @h.baba_ kabla hajawa shabiki yangu na kuwa brother kwangu nikisikia sauti yake namsikia kama @djarafat alie bakia africa ...!!!! nadhani leo dunia inajionea speking of @awilolongomba ndo legend mwenye hits nyingi africa ..!!! nimeanza kujua muziki nini miaka ya 1998 / nyimbo za awilo ndo zamoto ...!!!! nilipo mwambia mama nimefanya ngoma na awilo hakuniamini mpaka alipo usikiliza so kuwa makini unaweza ukawa unachukua kumbe huko nyumbani bimkubwa wako ni sikuku ...!!! anyway #attitude ft @awilolongomba x @h.baba_" wrote Harmonize.

Diamond Platnumz and Koffi Olomide in Waah Video Pulse Live Kenya

Rayvanny's Record

In September 2019, WCB signee Rayvanny set a new record in the Africa Music Industry, after teaser to his song “PEPETA" featuring Bollywood actress and singer Nora Fatehi clocked 1 million views within 6 hours.