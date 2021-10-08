Has Sauti Sol Split? - Truth About Sauti Sol's announcement [Statement]

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 8 the group said that ‘Alone Together’ is a child of the pandemic aimed at defining the unique next chapter of the four brothers.

According to the statement, each of the four members will release a single project by December 2021.

“Alone Together is a child of the pandemic. The result of deep reflections that we experienced as individuals and as a group, leading us to craft the ultimate expansion of our musical and artistic legacies. Thus each of us shall enter into our alone phase with a single release by December 2021. This shall be followed by release of full projects whose dates shall be announced in due time” reads part of the statement.

Sauti Sol & Nviiri top list of most streamed artistes and Songs on Spotify Pulse Live Kenya

The group also said that Bien Aime Barza will open the new chapter with his solo single dubbed ‘Bald Men Anthem’ featuring Jazz Maestro Aaron Rimbui.

“The African King of Bald Me, Bien Aime Shall kick us off with his first Solo Single, a collaborative track between him and Jazz Maestro Aaron Rimbui aptly titled Bald Men Anthem set to be released on Friday 8th October. This date will also mark the inception of Bien, Chimano, Savara and Polycarp ’s individual journeys as entertainers”

Sauti Sol Statement Pulse Live Kenya

The statement goes on to say that Polycarp aka Fancy fingers will release a single dubbed 'Father Studies' , Chamano’s song will be called ‘Heavy is the Crown’ while Savara will drop 'Savage Level’.