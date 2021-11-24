RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Names of 3 Kenyan musicians who made it to 2022 Grammy Awards

Its a big win for the Kenyan Music Industry and Congratulations to all the nominees

Grammy.
Grammy.

Musician Michael Kennedy aka Naiboi, Michael Bundi and Wyre have made history becoming the only Kenyans to earn nominations in the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Naiboi, Wyre, Bundi and Tanzanian singer Nandy earned their nomination through an album they were featured in by Jamaican singer Etana.

Etana's album ‘Pamoja’ has been nominated in the Best Reggae Album category and by that, all artistes featured in the album are considered as Grammy nominees.

Naiboi was featured in track number 2 (Legacy), Nandy is on track number three (Melanin), Wyre is on track number ten (The One) while Michael Bundi features on track number 12 (Pamoja).

Reacting to the new milestone, Naiboi said that he is happy for Etana and privileged to be part of the album.

“Otero ssn🙏🏿🙏🏿. I got this message from @etanastrongone ‘s management yesterday. And man all I can say is God Is the Greatest! Thank you for allowing me to be part of the #PAMOJA album and on that special track #Legacy cz Damn my #Legacy just got GRAMMIED 🤯🤯🤯,” said Naiboi.

On the other hand Wyre wrote; “Congratulations @etanastrongone on your Grammy Nomination!! Glad to be a part of it. #LION 🙏🏾 cc @thenaiboi @realmichaelbundi,”.

Michael Bundi said; “Congratulations @etanastrongone on your Grammy Nomination. I am honored to be a part of this album alongside the amazing @wyredalovechild and @thenaiboi 🎉🙏❤️💛💚”.

Sauti Sol

Last year, Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol and Sol Generation artistes managed to win a Grammy through an album they had been featured in by Nigerian singer Burna Boy ‘Twice as Tall’.

Burna Boy was crowned winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Later on, Sauti Sol and Sol Generation artistes received certificate of recognition from Grammy organizers for being part of an album that won a Grammy.

Also Read: List of nominees for 2022 Grammy Awards (Full List)

Best Reggae Album

Etana - Pamoja

Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration

Sean Paul - Live N Livin

Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence

Spice - 10

Nominees

Western Africa and Southern Africa have dominated the list of nominees from Africa after Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, Femi Kuti, Made Kuti, Angélique Kidjo, Rocky Dawuni and Black Coffee, got nominated.

Wizkid's Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' and Legacy+ by Femi Kuti and Made Kuti got nominations in the Best Global Music Album, while Best Global Music Performance gave Wizkid and Tems another nod for 'Essence,' and Burna Boy for 'Do Yourself' by Angelique Kidjo.

Other Africans like Angelique Kidjo got two Grammy nods: one alongside Burna Boy in the Best Global Music Performance and another for Mother Nature, her 2021 album. SCNSLY by Black Coffee also got a nod for Best Dance Album.

Jon Batiste leads all artists with 11 nominations; Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight; Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven each.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

