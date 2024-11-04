How exclusive META watch party went down in Nairobi [Video]

This groundbreaking collaboration features Kenya's own Sofiya Nzau, South Africa's Nomcebo Zikode, and Nigerian superstar Fireboy DML.

The track blends Afrobeat, R&B, and traditional African rhythms into an electrifying new genre dubbed 3 Step, and its video is already sparking excitement across the continent.

Held at The Location Rooftop Restaurant, the event attracted an array of top celebrities and influencers from across the region.

Kenyan music icons such as Chimano - Sauti Sol, Mutoriah, and Ayrosh graced the event, celebrating the fusion of talents and cultures represented in the song.

Also present were superstar content creators Alpha House and Maureen Waititu, whose presence heightened the buzz and online attention around the release.

The exclusive affair was a dazzling showcase of creative innovation, from the chic venue design to the high-energy music video that brings to life "META’s" bold and authentic sounds.

Guests at the party were treated to a live screening of the music video, which captivated the audience and further solidified "META’s" presence as a pan-African musical force.

The video, directed by Bongani Tshabalala and Vuyo Mpantsha, was shot in Soweto, South Africa, and highlights the unity of African music through stunning choreography.

The collaboration is seen as an expression of African identity, showcasing the beauty of different cultures coming together through music.

The #METAChallenge on social media invites fans to join a global dance challenge, celebrating African unity and creativity.

The “META” video brings the song’s vibrant sound to life, featuring captivating group choreography by Zoyi Muendane and Eugene Baloyi.

The dance sequences pay homage to each artist’s cultural background, blending African aesthetics in ways that feel both modern and traditional.

Shot on a gritty block in Soweto, the visuals showcase the rich, layered vibrancy of each artist while highlighting the unity of their performance.

The setting underscores the message of “META”: no matter our individual backgrounds, African music is the common thread that brings us together.

The song is already going viral, with thousands of videos created in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa as part of the META Dance Challenge, spreading the track’s energy across social media.

Speaking at the event, Sofiya Nzau said, "META is more than just a song. It's a celebration of Africa’s diverse musical heritage and a step forward for the continent’s music industry. Collaborating with such amazing talents has been an honor, and we can't wait to see how far this song will travel. I was honoured to see my peers and friends come out to celebrate this special moment with me."

Fans can now stream "META" on all major platforms, with the music video available on YouTube. The launch party marked the beginning of what is sure to be a massive wave of excitement for "META," as it continues to make waves across Africa and beyond.

3 step genre

3 Step is an emerging genre rooted in South African house music, blending Afrobeat rhythms with R&B melodies and African traditional music.

It draws its origins from the dynamic sounds of kwaito and gqom, two popular genres from South Africa, but takes on a faster, more syncopated rhythm.

Characterised by its infectious beats and energetic flow, 3 Step is designed to keep listeners moving.