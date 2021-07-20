The invite only affair was graced by her close friends and family members, who turned up to celebrate the talented media personality for turning a year older.

Moments from the party were later shared on social Media by Ms Kilobi, who joked that she was turning 24.

“The Birthday that was 💃. The 23 year old turned a year older😁. Lord, iam very Grateful. I am a #Psalms124:2Gem. MKA🥰” shared Mary Kilobi.

How Mary Kilobi Atwoli’s Exquisite Birthday Party Went down (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

In the photos, Kilobi could be seen sharing the Birthday cake with her hubby and COTU secretary General Francis Atwoli.

A music band was also brought in to entertain all the guests who had graced the Birthday party.

Upon sharing the photos on social media, colleagues in the media industry and fans could not help it but gush over Kilobi on how lovely she looked during the party.

Reactions.

kanze_dena “Happy birthday girl.. 24 looks good on you! 😍”

mashirima_kapombe “Happy birthday once again Mary”

antondiema “Happy birthday Mary”

sellyamutabi “Happiest blesssed happy birthday MKA!”

chebetemmie “Happy belated birthday beautiful❤️❤️”

njenga_g_w “Happy birthday pretty, you are blessed❤️”

fredanandutu “Haki mzee wako a Skype date yaya… hiyo bash inakaa kama ni wedding au graduation fulani…furahia mpaka usikie utamu kwa roho💕💕💕💃🏽🎂🎉 hizo ni baraka tu”

emmalukosi “Happy birthday to you Auntie 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️”

kingbizinc “Happy blessed birthday Maria”

xavieraconstance “Happy birthday to you 🥳🎂❤️🔥”

house_of_rhumbaa “Happy birthday mama maria”

kossepatty “Happy blessed birthday 🎉🎉”

alicemk14 “Happy 24th birthday to you❤️”

irenejoyngetich “Happy birthday beautiful 😍”

fredanandutu “Eh maama…umukhasi umulayi Ayala🌷💕 Happy birthday!🎂🎉🎁”

estherchogo “Happy Birthday My Dear may you live to see many more great days ahead”

vivserwanjja “Aawww ... Birthday Love from all here 🎊🎊🎈❤️. We love you Malaika, so glad you enjoyed your special day”

How Life Changed

In 2018, the KTN news anchor admitted that her life changed to that of glitz and glamour after marrying COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, a wealthy man who walks around with a Sh5 million pure gold

Kilobi divulged that she gets the treatment of a queen with several maidservants at her beck and call.

"There are things I want to do on my own but I now realize that there are helpers around me. And I just need to sit and enjoy. But I am used to running around and doing all these things.

"There are people always there with me saying madam ‘how are you?, how can I help you? There is breakfast what do you want to have?