A video shared by Ms Ekirapa captures the process of putting together the surprise Birthday treat for her Boo, by the help of a few of her friends and Pascal's brother.

According to the TV Girl, her man was unaware of what she had prepared for him, as he returned home only to be ambushed by people singing Happy Birthday songs in a well decorated house complete with a Birthday cake.

How Pascal Tokodi’s surprise Birthday Treat went down (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Pascal's surprise birthday

“PASCAL'S SURPRISE BIRTHDAY, Sooooo I has the incredible @chedreamakersevents help out with this amazing set up in our bedroom and dinning. Here is a snippet of what happened and be sure to watch the full video on @pascaltokod

“ Lots of love to my family @tushlyne @juliet.ekirapa @chiakiemmanuel For helping me plan for the surprise and for showing up, to @titonelson5775 for making the delicious meals and to @k_mbela for capturing the moments and making those memories last forever ♥️♥️"shared Grace Ekirapa.

How Pascal Tokodi’s surprise Birthday Treat went down (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

How Pascal Tokodi’s surprise Birthday Treat went down (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

How Pascal Tokodi’s surprise Birthday Treat went down (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

How Pascal Tokodi’s surprise Birthday Treat went down (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

How Pascal Tokodi’s surprise Birthday Treat went down (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Pascal to Grace

On Tuesday, Pascal Tokodi also returned the favour after surprising Ms Ekirapa with a Beautiful Birthday Cake.

“Just when I thought the day was over🙈🙈 Thank you honey @pascaltokodi for this incredible surprise.” Shared Grace Ekirapa.

Earlier on, Pascal had jot down a beautiful Birthday message to Grace reminiscing in the first day they met and how he was shy to make the first move.

Love

“On a certain 4th , You walked in a certain Java,😌, It was my first time seeing you in person and I remember staring at you as you looked for a place to sit. You should have seen how wide my smile was when you chose the seat next to me.😄

You ordered Pancakes, pulled out your laptop and started working, I on the other hand sat there looking at you wondering how I was going to make the first move, for a guy who usually has a lot to say , I was speechless that day, you must have noticed cause you looked up and smiled at me , I smiled back and that was the beginning of everything for me.😌

As you turn a year older, I want you to know that you are cared for and loved, You'll make a wonderful mother and I can't wait to make you one.😉

You are my person. This is Always and Forever , For People Like Us!!! Would you look at that.