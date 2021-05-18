How the First Edition of Pulse Talent Show went down (Photos)

A first of its kind, the Talent Show brought together artistes from different parts of Nairobi, who sang their lungs out with the aim of impressing a Bench of Judges tasked to spot the star of the day.

The much anticipated Talent Show attracted 16 participants, who turned up at the Pulse Live Kenya offices, ready to rock the day. The day officially kicked off at 12:00pm.

Gates opened at around 10:00am, allowing participants to secure their preferred spots that could enable them enjoy the performances without any struggles and also take part when called upon.

How the First Edition of the Pulse Talent Show went down in Photos (Nana Shotke) Pulse Live Kenya

The Pulse Talent Show saw Kinoti, a fast-rising singer emerge the winner, after being voted overwhelmingly by the four Judges who were out to pick the best out of the Best.

Kinoti went against all odds to prove to the Judges that he was the one they were looking for, despite his guitar string snapping mid-performance. He borrowed another from his fellow participants and went on to completely ‘kill’ the show.

By being crowned the star of the day, Kinoti was handed a number of goodies from Pulse partners; KenAfric, Big Square, Dominos Pizza and Hustle Yako.

On top of that he also secured a recording deal with Krucial Sounds under producer Johnttez, for his upcoming single.

Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

Dancer and Singer Muthoni Irungu, wowed the Judges with her 1001% confidence and ability to own the stage to scoop the second spot. Upcoming singer Roy Troy emerged third during the talent show.

Apart from the top three, RMG, a Hip Hop group from Majengo also stood out with their lyrical delivery and ability to own the stage. The three gentlemen are a full package, as one can play the guitar, the other can sing and the third group member is a very talented rapper and vocalist.

How the First Edition of the Pulse Talent Show went down in Photos (Nana Shotke) Pulse Live Kenya

Other contestants who brought fire and energy to the Pulse Talent show Include; Jamsta, Bonysun, Cizy, Waringa Wa Jomo, Rhemy Muvai, Ram Kenya, Mellbaron, Lah Moh, Maggie B, Nivarna Bundi, Sandy Boy, Yvie (Wanjiru Irungu) and Gifted Angel.

The Bench of Judges was made up of; Award-winning entertainer and Founder of Hustle Yako Initiative - DNG; David Jerome who is the Director of Content at Pulse Kenya; Marion Kerubo who is a Social Media Manager at Kenyan Originals and Linda Okero, who is the Coordinator of the UNCTAD Youth Action Hub-Kenya, a Yali Alumni and Associate Fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society.

The show was hosted by Dennis Milimo aka Mjukuu Wa Mfalme, who is the Entertainment Editor at Pulse Kenya and event MC.

The Pulse Talent Show #PulseTalentShow was a ‘closed show’, meaning only selected participants who expressed interest in being part of the inaugural show were allowed into the Pulse Live premises.

How the First Edition of the Pulse Talent Show went down in Photos (Nana Shotke) Pulse Live Kenya

The show was streamed Live on Pulse Live Kenya Facebook and Instagram pages from 12:00pm and in case you missed it, you can always catch the repeat on the same Facebook page.

After the Talent Show was over, DNG took time to explain to each and every participant where he or she needs to improve in order to better their craft.

#PulseTalentShow was a platform for young stars to showcase their talents to our millions of online fans. It was an NOT A COMPETITION, but an opportunity for you to come and show the world what you can do.

Watch out for posters on the Second Edition of the #PulseTalentShow and a mentorship program for all contestants who took part in the first edition.

Photos

