The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ukivaa vizuri, unapiga picha - Tom Daktari's eureka moment behind unique comic style

Amos Robi

The viral videos which Tom Daktari mostly shares on his TikTok have made him even more popular

Comedian Tom Daktari
Comedian Tom Daktari

If you're an avid social media user, you've likely encountered the rib-cracking videos of Tom Daktari.

Recommended articles

In his native Kamba accent, Tom Daktari has mastered the art of marketing various products in a witty and entertaining manner.

This unique approach has not only skyrocketed his online presence but has also turned him into a go-to figure for various advertising campaigns.

Tom Daktari's rise to fame is a testament to the power of simplicity and humour in the world of social media marketing.

ADVERTISEMENT

His ability to effortlessly blend humour with product promotion has resonated with a broad audience, endearing him to countless fans.

One distinctive aspect of Tom Daktari's online presence is his memorable sound bytes, often used by other social media users to enhance their own videos.

Comedian Tom Daktari
Comedian Tom Daktari Comedian Tom Daktari Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

This widespread adoption of his catchphrases has further solidified his status as a familiar and beloved figure in the social media landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the comedic persona of Tom Daktari is Andrew Wambua, a multifaceted talent who is successfully balancing medicine with the world of online entertainment.

In a recent interview, The Pulse TikTok Influencer of the Year nominee shared the unexpected nature of his foray into creating viral videos.

"I think it was just a change in style. I did this once, and people loved it. Since then, I switched my style to creating more similar content. However, we also adapt constantly to keep people happy," Tom explained.

Comedians Tom Daktari and Sammy Kioko
Comedians Tom Daktari and Sammy Kioko Comedians Tom Daktari and Sammy Kioko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Churchill show comedians Sammy Kioko & Tom Daktari win prestigious YouTube awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Before achieving widespread recognition with his viral videos, Tom Daktari collaborated with comedian Sammy Kioko, creating content that also gained substantial online visibility.

Their partnership, rooted in friendship and shared talent, allowed them to make a significant impact in the world of comedy.

What sets Tom Daktari apart from many other comedians is the fact that he is a practising medical practitioner.

This dual identity has its own set of challenges, with many patients assuming he is in character when providing medical care.

Here is one of Tom Daktari's popular TikTok videos:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Vote for your Favourite TikTok Influencer of the Year

Despite the occasional mix-up, Tom Daktari has successfully balanced his roles as a doctor and a comedian.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ukivaa vizuri, unapiga picha - Tom Daktari's eureka moment behind unique comic style

Ukivaa vizuri, unapiga picha - Tom Daktari's eureka moment behind unique comic style

Jalang’o rehires employee who stole his money in 2022

Jalang’o rehires employee who stole his money in 2022

Annitah Raey's shares take away from hostile reception after giving health update on X

Annitah Raey's shares take away from hostile reception after giving health update on X

Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

Spice Diana on what it would take for her to battle Sheebah

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job

Phone call to a veteran news anchor that landed Zubeidah Koome KTN job

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Nyota Ndogo shares ambitious plans with Sh3M gift from husband

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Murugi reunites with Belgian ex after his claims that she made him broke

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Ciru Muriuki finally announces engagement to 'Makutano Junction' actor

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

Kennedy Rapudo heartbroken as son fails to show up for glamorous birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian gospel artist Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho lauds Diamond after making stage entrance in coffin

YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe loses YouTube channel with 160M views, announces next move

Fred Obachi Machoka

Fred Obachi Machoka's Biography: 48-year media career, 15-acre ranch & family

Wakavinye acquires new car

Wakavinye's new ride rivals husband's Toyota Prado