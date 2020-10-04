Churchill show comedians Sammy Kioko and Tom Daktari have now joined the list of elite comedians who have received the YouTube Silver Button awards.

In announcements shared on their Instagram pages, Sammy Kioko whose channel has over 134K subscribers thanked his team for making it possible.

He went on to congratulate his colleague Tom Daktari for receiving the same award.

Comedian Sammy Kioko

“It's yet another Golden time that I/we would like to appreciate you & my entire team for yet another milestone award, The YouTube Silver Button Award. May your support continue to inspire more talent to achieve more, now and years to come. Aluta Continua. Congratulation also to my brother @tomdaktari you’re the best! We started from the bottom now we're here,” wrote Sammy Kioko.

Tom Daktari who has a following of 128K subscribers on his part said speeches would come at a later time, but took the opportunity to congratulate his colleague Kioko, for the achievement.

“Speech comes in a few, meanwhile congratulations to me and my brother @sammie_kioko,” wrote Daktari.

Comedian Tom Daktari

The two young comedians began their trade through the Top Comic competition, before they transitioned into Churchill show, and have continued to grow since.

Aside from Churchill, they have been doing their own skits as they support one another in the comedy business.

Comedians Sammy Kioko & Tom Daktari

Their awards come a few days after comedians Jalang’o, DJ Shiti received their awards as well.

The YouTube Silver Button is awarded to content creators who have surpassed the 100K subscribers mark on the content sharing platform.