I am highly Embarrassed by Embarambamba- NTV’s Lofty Matambo

In a tweet, Lofty said that he is disappointed in Embarambamba’s act, as one of those who offered him support by Interviewing him on a national platform.

“I am highly embarrassed by @embarambamba as one of those who offered him Support including interviewing him on a decent National platform. The video going round is dirty , not anywhere close to what he purports to be :- A gospel Artist” said Lofty.

CAS David Osiany also joined the conversation stating that Embarambamba listened to cheering voices deceit and ended up messing.

“Embarambamba this is GROSSLY INCORRECT. You listened to cheering voices of deceit and ran yourself into destruction. What you have done today is INEXCUSABLE” said CAS David Osinay.

In a different tune, Aspiring politician Alinur Mohamed said that he will not castigate the musician but instead offered to help him.

“Unlike most people I am not going to take a back seat and just condemn Embarambamba without offering him any help. It's evident he has a problem. Now his career is half dead. He urgently needs help or we'll lose this rare talent. I am going to find him and help him immediately” reads Alinur’s tweet.

Following the incident, Embarambama has been trending at number one on Twitter, with KOT (Kenyans On Twitter) trying hard to get their opinions heard.

In the videos in question, the gospel singer could be seen lifting men and women at a nightclub while dancing with them in ways that left many dumbfounded.