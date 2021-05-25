That's gross- Ezekiel Mutua on Embarambamba’s ratchet viral video

In a tweet, the Moral police noted that Embarambamba had crossed the line with his ratchet video.

“Embarambamba. . .that's gross. You have crossed the line!” said Ezekiel Mutua.

The Viral Video

On Monday (Night) a video of Embarambamba dirty-dancing in a Kisii club surfaced Online, eliciting mixed reactions among Kenyans On Twitter.

A section opted to castigate the musician who is well known for his theatrics whenever he is performing, while others sided with him while pointing fingers at people who took him to the club.

This is not the first time Mutua is warning the trendy gospel singer Christopher Musioma aka Chris Embarambamba. Just the other day, Mutua said that the singer needs to be stopped before he hurts himself.

“I have a feeling that Embarambara is a danger to himself and that his fans could be cheering him to self destruction. Is this style sustainable? Is it even sane? Unless he's super human, this guy will hurt himself. Someone please stop him!

I have listened to his interviews and he sounds great, but his theatrics border on absurdity” said Mutua in a tweet.

He even promised to help him, something he is yet to do: “Embarambamba on the Trend on NTV, says his theatrics are because of poverty. He's asking for help. Bro come, let's talk. You don't have to do this madness for likes on social media. Come let's find a way out. You sound ok, but ur theatrics are embarrassing & must be moderated!,” read Mutua’s post.

Others who have commented on Embarambamba’s Viral video are;

Alinur Mohamed