Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Charles Ouma

If we were dating we would have broken up a long time ago - Sharon Mundia

Media personality and content creator Sharon Mundia has set clarified claims that she is dating actress Patricia Kihoro.

In a joint Question and Answer session with Patricia, Sharon set the record straight on her YouTube channel after a fan asked them to come clean on the nature of their relationship.

"Has the relationship between you two been that of more than friends?' the fan asked.

The content creator explained that she has never had a romantic relationship with the actress, noting that they would not be good together as they have very different personalities and they are not in love.

"We are not in love with each other. We do not have a romantic relationship. We would not be good together, Our personalities are very different." She explained.

The content creators added that had they been dating, they would have broken up by now, stating that they are much better as friends and not lovers.

"If we were dating we would have broken up a long time ago." She added during the session with the accomplished actress.

Sharon Mundia rocking a blazer look
Sharon Mundia rocking a blazer look Pulse Live Kenya

They admitted that the share and spend a lot of time together, with their friendship so close.

READ: Sharon Mundia opens up on motherhood struggles as her daughter turns 1

The content creator was in the past married to Lonina Leteipan.

They were blessed with a daughter before they parted ways and have being raising their daughter.

Sharon who has kept her love life private added that she agreed with her ex-husband that she should not post their daughter online.

"It all started nine years ag...dad was like no putting Amani, and he made it clear, I respect that. I'm just gonna turn the camera a bit"

"It's so tough. I don't show my daughter I don't show my relationships and I don't show this is such..." She explained.

Despite not posting her daughter on social media, the lifestyle content creator shares her parenting journey with her fans as was the case when her daughter turned one.

“My body was sore and fatigued and I was terrified at the thought that this delicate, little being was now fully in my care. That first night in hospital was baptism by fire because at some point it was just me and her and I couldn’t believe that the nurses and my family thought I knew what I was doing. I had no clue how many more sleepless nights, sore nipples, unexplainable outbursts and snail-clutching moments lay ahead.

“But I also had no idea how much deeper my love for her would grow. You guys. I can’t explain the joy I’ve experienced from seeing her do the little things we take for granted. Like sitting up, crawling, cooing or walking for the first time. I’m so proud of the person that she’s growing into: curious yet reserved, chatty (in the way a one year-old with basically no vocabulary would be) yet observant. Naila has brought such light, clarity, joy and love into my life and today my little lady turned one. ONE! Thank you God.” Sharon wrote to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
