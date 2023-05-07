Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

In a joint Question and Answer session with Patricia, Sharon set the record straight on her YouTube channel after a fan asked them to come clean on the nature of their relationship.

"Has the relationship between you two been that of more than friends?' the fan asked.

The content creator explained that she has never had a romantic relationship with the actress, noting that they would not be good together as they have very different personalities and they are not in love.

"We are not in love with each other. We do not have a romantic relationship. We would not be good together, Our personalities are very different." She explained.

The content creators added that had they been dating, they would have broken up by now, stating that they are much better as friends and not lovers.

"If we were dating we would have broken up a long time ago." She added during the session with the accomplished actress.

They admitted that the share and spend a lot of time together, with their friendship so close.

The content creator was in the past married to Lonina Leteipan.

They were blessed with a daughter before they parted ways and have being raising their daughter.

Sharon who has kept her love life private added that she agreed with her ex-husband that she should not post their daughter online.

"It all started nine years ag...dad was like no putting Amani, and he made it clear, I respect that. I'm just gonna turn the camera a bit"

"It's so tough. I don't show my daughter I don't show my relationships and I don't show this is such..." She explained.

Despite not posting her daughter on social media, the lifestyle content creator shares her parenting journey with her fans as was the case when her daughter turned one.

“My body was sore and fatigued and I was terrified at the thought that this delicate, little being was now fully in my care. That first night in hospital was baptism by fire because at some point it was just me and her and I couldn’t believe that the nurses and my family thought I knew what I was doing. I had no clue how many more sleepless nights, sore nipples, unexplainable outbursts and snail-clutching moments lay ahead.