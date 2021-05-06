I am the biological father of the child – Kabi wa Jesus confirms after months of denying he fathered Cousin’s daughter

In a statement, Kabi said that DNA results confirmed he is the father of child named Abby and it all happened before he was born again and was even married.

He went on to state that the interest of the child will come first and he will reach out to the mother and work out a way forward and that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kabi apologized for his earlier statement, where he denied being the father of the child.

“Hey Guys and praise Jesus,

Some of you might be aware of the matter involving me regarding baby Abby.

I wish to confirm that Yesterday paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby.

I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which i deeply regret.

Now with the paternity results out, it is a relief as we can now chat the way forward together with the mother for the welfare of our child. I am immediately reaching out to her so that we can discuss and agree on her future.

Kabi wa Jesus with family Pulse Live Kenya

As we all agree and I acknowledge, the interest of the child is paramount.

I know I must take full responsibility for all my actions, to my child, to my family and also to you my fans. I have sought forgiveness from God, my family and I also seek your forgiveness.