Renowned Kenyan YouTuber Peter Kabi Popularly known as Kabi WaJesus has refuted claims that he has neglected his child.

In a video, the award winning Celebrity Couple expressed discontentment in the unfounded allegations that had been labelled against their family.

According to Kabi, the kid in question is actually his Niece, and the lady said to be his wife, is a cousin. He went ahead to castigate people who were propagating the fake story, saying they were out to tarnish his name.

Kabi Wajesus and Wife Milly

Kabi Speaks out

“There has been rumour going round that I have a kid with someone and the baby is called Abby…around date five I got a letter purportedly from a lawyer that I have a lawyer and I need to pay child support amounting to Sh181, 895. Immediately I thought it was a joke, I called my lawyer and explained. Then I shared the later with him and he checked the lawyers name on the LSK list and it doesn’t not exist, checked the firm it doesn’t nor exist. So he told me it was just some trying to blackmail me. So I ignored and moved on” explained on.

The lady you see in this picture is my cousin and the baby we took this picture with is called Abby and shed is my niece. So everyone was wondering how can someone say you are the father of your Cousin’s child…

Then another photo surfaced on my Cousin, and in the photo I wrote just got her home on my Instagram page…so this are two children being used just because I posted their photos online and some wants to run a story.

Why would someone want to put an innocent child in such light. It’s so unfortunate that we had to drag this child and my family into this just for a name” said Kabi.

The WaJesus also apologized to their family and fans for the confusion caused by the fake story.

