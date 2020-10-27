I don’t care what you think – Corazon Kwamboka after being dragged into Frankie-Maureen Waititu fight

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has said that she does not care what people think, after she was dragged into the feud between her boyfriend and baby daddy Frankie Justgymit and her ex-fiancée Maureen Waititu.

In a post she shared on her insta-story, the mother of one said no one should wait for side of the story, after she featured severally in her boyfriend’s fight with ex-girlfriend and mother of his two sons.

Ms. Kwamboka said that an audience cannot pick a side and sways every other minute does not deserve her side of the story completely.

Frankie, Corazon Kwamboka and Maureen Waititu

“An audience that sways every other minute does not deserve my side of the story, don’t wait on it. I don’t care what you think lol,” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.

It all started with Maureen Waititu accusing her ex of disrespecting her and their kids, painting Frankie as a deadbeat Dad, who had failed to take care of his two sons, as well as kicking her out of his house in Westlands.

Ms Waititu accused the fitness coach of refusing to put in place structures that will enable them co-parent without issues.

Corazon's post

In a quick response, Frankie explained that Maureen told lies in her video and went on to share screenshots showing how Maureen Waititu had insulted his current girlfriend Corazon Kwamboka, accusing her of editing out their conversation to paint him as a bad person.

Frankie also refuted claims of Kicking Maureen and the kids out of his house, saying he was just returning the house to the rightful owner who happens to be his mother.

In an earlier statement, Corazon Kwamboka accused Ms Waititu of insulting her son with words she could not even write in public. She added that she had to move out of her house because of fear Maureen could do something bad to her.

“Only a sick person can insult a baby (calling him a name so despicable I can’t even talk) just because I had him with their Ex, one day I will mouth. Not everyone who says God God is for him. Drove me out of my own house out of fear. I had to leave a house I bought with my own seat to go hiding because sister was driving to my house at midnight trying to I don’t know what do what to me. That man has done everything to make thongs work and you know it and I’m not here to Sound arrogant or anything, Yes I know It’s May end in premium tears but the when someone has tried he has. You have talked down on me, you’ve called me names, insulted my child, you have threatened and harassed me. I took it all because I know the pain of a heartbreak, I emphasized, I hoped with time you will heal and everything would be easier but things got worse, I have been called names I wouldn’t called my worst enemy,” said Kwamboka.

