Fitness Instructor Frankie Just GymIt and his two baby Mama’s Maureen Waititu and Corazon Kwamboka have been busy washing their dirty linen in public at the expense of their innocent kids.

On the weekend, Maureen put up a video, painting Frankie as a deadbeat Dad, who has failed to take care of his two sons, as well as kicking her out of his house in Westlands.

In a 40 minutes video, Ms Waititu stated that Frankie had refused to put in places structures that will enable them co-parent without issues.

Corazon Kwamboka and Maureen Waititu

Maureen's take

“… I am not perfect but I have dine everything by the book and with sensitivity but all I have received from my Ex partner is disrespect, despise and never in a million years did I think that I would be constantly living in fear, uncertainty and judgement because of fabricated stories and false narratives about me but here I am…I will protect my children, my peace and my mental and emotional health at whatever cost.

…Since the 10th, of August, the father on my kids refused to support our kids, he threw us out of the home we were living in even after trying to sit down with my lawyer to come up with a structure to raise our kids. And now he had put a narrative about me denying him access to our kids on our son’s birthday post which he knows is untrue. We moved out, he is never bothered to find out where we live and now he’s playing victim.” Said Maureen in part.

Maureen's Video

However, in a quick rejoinder Frankie hit back, explaining that Maureen told a lot of lies in her “Enough” video. He went to an extend of sharing screenshots that shows Ms Waititu insulting his current girlfriend Corazon Kwamboka, editing out some of their chats to paint him as a bad person.

In his words, Frankie refuted claims of Kicking Maureen out of his house, saying he was just returning the house to the rightful owner who happens to be his mother.

“Mark my words, my kids will never step into that filthy house. I will let your mother and your entire family know. Ruining your kids lives because of hoe’s ass wow!’

I am taking you to Court and I am going to sue you for neglect and full custody over my children. I have every share of evidence against you. Living your best life while I do everything for these kids. Let that lawyer hoe of yours advise you. I can’t believe you have been fooling everyone making them think you care about our kids, when you are out entertaining that hoe and driving her around in her own car” reads Maureen’s message to Frankie.

Frankie's video

Corazon's Take

Corazon Kwamboka also weighed in, revealing that Ms Waititu has been throwing insults at her and her son.

“Only a sick person can insult a baby (calling him a name so despicable I can’t even talk) just because I had him with their Ex, one day I will one mu mouth. Not everyone who says God God is for him.

Drove me out of my own house out of fear. I had to leave a house I bought with my own seat to go hiding because sister was driving to my house at midnight trying to I don’t know what do what to me. That man has done everything to make thongs work and you know it and I’m not here to Sound arrogant or anything, Yes I know It’s May end in premium tears but the when someone has tried he has.

You have talked down on me, you’ve called me names, insulted my child, you have threatened and harassed me. I took it all because I know the pain of a heartbreak, I emphasized, I hoped with time you will heal and everything would be easier but things got worse, I have been called names I wouldn’t called my worst enemy” said Kwamboka in part.

Reactions from KOT