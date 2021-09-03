I fasted for 21 days before landing the Maria role- Actor Victor Hausa opens up

Ronald Ndubi who got his big breakthrough Via Maria disclosed that he is a prayer warrior and he fasted for 21 days before landing the Maria role.

Victor aka Don narrated that he had toiled for 11 years as a commercial model but always believed his stronghold was in acting.

The Revelation

“I’m a prayer warrior and I believe in God. In 2019, it got so tough and I went back to visits my parents and they were like it’s been 11 years maybe we just take you to London where your sisters are, but I told them I believe I am an actor.

I chose to fast for 21 days 6am to 6pm not the 24 hours one… and after 21 days…One week later Damaris aka Loreta (Zora) send me the Maria Audition but I did not go. That week I had gone to so many auditions but when I looked at the Location I said I’m not going.

After like three weeks, they we again re-casting for Victor and Luwi. They were asking guys to send pictures and must be good actors. We were then shortlisted 5 guys and we ended up being picked me and Luwi. That is entirely God. When you put God first and do your part nothing is impossible” said Ronald Ndubi aka Victor.

In an interview with Bridget Shighadi, Victor said that he has been in the industry for 13 years but joined Maria after 11 years of hustling for his breakthrough.

“It’s the dream I have been having for 11 years and I could not just give up...Maria just came up at the right time.

I have been in the industry since 2008. And for the 11 years it was struggle, there people who say we got lucky bit they don’t know what we have been doing behind the scenes"

"I have been auditioning since 2008 and when you see people blowing up, they have a back story. Always give your best and make sure you go for auditions if wanna be an actor.

Now I have been in the game for 13 years but before Maria it was 11 years. I had to pray to God to make something happen in 2019 coz I had also waited for so long and God answers prayers” Don told Ms Shighadi.

The talented actor also mentioned that he comes from a family with 7 siblings, 6 sisters and him being the only Boy.

During the interview, Victor also confirmed being in a romantic relationship with actress Dorea Chege popularly known as Magie on Maria.

“We haven’t fully moved in together but we bare always together most times. We are working on something before we move in. we also want to move in together when everything is in place, we don’t want just come and stay, we gonna go official and do it right way” explained Victor.

Actor Ronald Ndubi aka Victor Hausa and Dorea Chege alias Magie