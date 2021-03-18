Citizen TV news anchor cum Maria Producer Lulu Hassan has penned down a message of appreciation to Maria fans as the Telenovela (TV Drama-Maria) comes to an end on Thursday.

Ms Hassan who is the CEO of Jiffy Pictures, the production house behind Maria, thanked fans for the support they have accorded the TV Drama-Maria since its inception to the season finale.

In her message, Lulu asked Maria fans to brace themselves for season two of the local Telenovela, that will be coming soon. Maria will be replaced by Zora, another TV-drama directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures.

Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Lulu Hassan’s message to fans as Citizen TV’s Maria comes to an End (Video)

Maria Ends

“MARIA SEASON FINALE😭😭

We are reminded that Darkness will never drive out darkness; only light can.

That the value of love will always be stronger than the value of hate and if people can learn to hate they can also be taught on how to love. As Luwi and Maria take that bold step,just a word of encouragement “Parenthood is a journey except , you will just be traveling from one room to the other putting away the same toys all day long😊🤭 enjoy the journey ”

As we make our last curtain call, this journey has been one hell of a journey with you the fans to thank for and for always choosing MARIA and staying glued to watch your favorite soap opera. We wanna say thank you and we are glad you enjoyed it, we are glad we made you happy. # season1down ......See you soon 🙏” shared Lulu Hassan.

Maria climaxes with a wedding between Brian Ogana (Luwi Hausa) and Yasmin Said (Maria), as Boss William gets arrested for the 'crimes' he did in the soap opera.

Lulu Hassan’s message to fans as Citizen TV’s Maria comes to an End (Video)

Also Read: Citizen TV’s Lulu Hassan, Maria & Sarah Hassan Win big at 2021 Women in Film Awards (Full List)

However, the TV drama leaves fans in suspense as Luwi gets shot immediately after saying I DO to Maria, a story that will cross over to Season two of Maria.

Maria comes to an end after airing a total 374 Episodes, just in one season.

Just the other day, Lulu Hassan won the Best Producer Year Award at Women In Film Awards (WiFA) for her role in producing TV Drama- Maria. At the same time, Yasmin Said aka Maria won the Best Actress Award (TV Drama).