Actor Ronald Ndubi ‘Victor Hausa’ confirms relationship with Maria actress Magie

In an interview with Actress Bridget Shighadi, Ndubi aka the Don said that he has been dating Magie for some time now and God willing they will do a wedding soon.

Everyone wants to know, are you dating Dorea aka Magie? Asked Ms Shighadi.

Victor Hausa replied; “Yes, I’m dating Dorea, she is my girlfriend and the wedding gown should be on the way…Harusi itakuja coz it’s in the plans. Yes, I’m dating Dorea and its serious and wedding bells is soon”.

Actor Ronald Ndubi aka Victor Hausa and Dorea Chege alias Magie Pulse Live Kenya

Victor went on to explain that they are yet to move in together as a couple but they spend most of their time together.

“We haven’t fully moved in together but we bare always together most times. We are working on something before we move in. we also want to move in together when everything is in place, we don’t want just come and stay, we gonna go official and do it right way” explained Victor.

Speaking on how they became a couple Ronald aka Victor said; “We were friends’ first...I used to like how aggressive she is, with branding and stuff …so I asked her out for Lunch...then we went for a date…one date led to another date and we started hanging out together and we became best friends. We started working on several projects together off the screen for brands and friends we went to where we are now”,

What’s next after Maria?

Victor replied; “At the moment am doing project but since it’s not yet ready from the other side but am shooting something. I’m also doing a personal project for my YouTube coz I write scripts and am shooting at the moment. I don’t want to release. I want to shoot all of them then unveil them gradually.

We are also going to schools doing motivational speaking”.

How was it acting like Victor?” Bridget asked.

The 35-year-old actor said; “It was challenging because guys were hating me for real…it was scary at some point lakini I will give credit to Silas coz he told me, this guys are going to hate you never the less so give them a good reason”.

Before joining the Maria cast, Ronald Ndubi popularly known as Victor Hausa was a commercial model.

The Maria Ending

Maria, a TV-drama directed and produced by Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla’s company Jiffy Pictures ended in March 2021, with a promise that the telenovela with be back soon for season 2.

Maria was be replaced by Zora, another TV-drama directed and produced by Jiffy Pictures.

Lulu Hassan who is the CEO of Jiffy Pictures, the production house behind Maria, thanked fans for the support they have accorded the TV Drama-Maria since its inception to the season finale.

In her message, Lulu asked Maria fans to brace themselves for season two of the local Telenovela, that will be coming soon.