KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua has weighed in on the theatrics of trendy Gospel singer Christopher Musioma aka Chris Embarambamba, stating the he needs to be stopped before he hurts himself.

In a tweet, Mutua pointed out that he watched him speak and he sounds great but unfortunately fans could be cheering him to self-destruction with his “Acrobatics”.

“I have a feeling that Embarambara is a danger to himself and that his fans could be cheering him to self destruction. Is this style sustainable? Is it even sane? Unless he's super human, this guy will hurt himself. Someone please stop him!

I have listened to his interviews and he sounds great, but his theatrics border on absurdity” said Mutua in a tweet.

The Tweet ignited mixed reactions among Kenyans On Twitter, with a section narrating that Embarambara has been doing the theatrics for over 20 years.

“Embarambamba has been doing this for over 20 years. Only that he's risen to fame a few months ago. He's my home mate and I've known him and his dancing styles since 2010” Said Abuga Makori.

Others argued that the singer needs to be stopped and be taught how to do relaxed and decent videos or else he will hurt himself in the near future.

“Being your home mate and you knowing him since 2010 cannot save his spine should a tree branch he's clenching onto while upside down fail to sustain his weight!” Manyara Paul.

In the past few months, Embarambamba has been making headlines with his videos; dancing, rolling in mad and climbing tress among others fun and dangerous stunts.

Just the other day, Nguzo Africa, a community development agency launched a petition to have Embarambamba stopped from doing his stunts terming them dangerous.

