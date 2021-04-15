Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua has called on Kenyan artistes to stop doing “weird things” to please their fans, unless they are paying their bills.

He asked them to look ahead and see if they will be proud of the things, they are currently doing, in the next 20 years.

Dr Mutua asked artistes not to succumb to the pressure of faceless people pushing them to create content that will hurt their brands in the years to come.

“Artistes please do not do weird things to please fans, unless they are paying your bills. Do not let faceless characters on social media push you to satisfy them with content if it hurts your brand. Ask yourself if 20 yrs to come, you will be happy with what you are doing now!” said Mutua.

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua

The KFCB CEO’s words came shortly after he raised an issue with the way Kisii Gospel singer Embarambamba has been conducting himself.

Ezekiel Mutua said the singer could be a danger to himself and fans might be cheering him to self-destruction.

He also questioned whether his style of music was sustainable and if he is sane, adding that someone needs to stop Embarambamba.

“I have a feeling that Embarambara is a danger to himself and that his fans could be cheering him to self destruction. Is this style sustainable? Is it even sane? Unless he's super human, this guy will hurt himself. Someone please stop him!” read Mutua’s tweet.