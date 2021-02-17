K24 News Anchor Paul Mung'ala Mbuvi has been going through a rough time after losing three family members in a span of two months.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, Mung’ala is currently mourning the demise of his grandfather plus two other family members whose identities he did not disclose.

The media personality also mentioned that he spent his Tuesday, moving from the hospital and two morgues.

K24's Paul Mung'ala Mbuvi

“Today is one of those days. I have spent the better part of my day in hospital, in a hearse and two morgues. Not how I expected events to unfold when I woke up. And here I thought traffic will be my biggest problem this year.....😞😞😞😞 In two months, I have lost 3 family members. Jameni, kweli kifo hakina huruma. Grandpa has gone to be with Papa God. Someone I spoke to a day ago, bado reality haijaingia,” shared Mung'ala Mbuvi.

Medical Appeal

Last year, Mung'ala was fundraising money to cater for his mother’s surgery after she was diagnosed with Ampullary Tumor.

Also Read: K24 journalist sends out medical appeal for ailing mother

A post shared on October 9 2020, reads;

“A lot of times I have been asked by peeps how comes they have never seen me sad or unhappy. Well I want you to look at my mother's face and see where my smile comes from. I took that pic on Wednesday at 11am, 16hours after she underwent a 5 hour surgery. She was in a lot of pain but she smiled for the camera. If she can smile through all what she has gone through since last year, surely shida za dunia zitaniweka chini aje mimi? She told me to let you (her online family) know that she literally owes you her life"

"So far y'all have contributed 1.26M, 800k of that already used as of this morning. Imagine kama hungetoa hiyo 100bob ama 1000bob, sijui tungefanya nini. So asanteni sana and may The Almighty God remember what you did here. We don't know yet when she will be discharged but kama kawaida, I will let you know. The journey continues folks and she still needs you".