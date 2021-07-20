Simfeel Kabisa- Ben Pol opens up on ongoing divorce with Anerlisa Muigai [Video]

In an interview with SkyWalker, Pol said that their relationship was on and off despite being legally married through a church wedding.

“It’s true I filed for Divorce, lakini process bado inaendelea. Divorce inachukua time, so kwa hiyo kisheria bado tumefungwa pamoja lakini kihisia sidhani kama kuna mmoja anataka kuwa na mwenzake” said Ben Pol.

Ben Pol with his wife Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

“…Alinitumia kabisa makaratasi ya wana sheria kuhusu separation and I was scared…hapo vitu vilikuwa vimeharibika sana. Baadaye vitu vikarudi kutoka September mpaka October ndo tukawa tumerudi. Vitu vikaenda vizuri mpka mwezi wa pili mwaka huu February ndio vitu vikapasuka tena.

I did my best hata muda ukirudi nyuma, ningefanya vile vile, hamna kitu ambacho ningerekebisha, kwa hiyo kama vitu havijaenda ni mipango ya mungu tu na huwezi badilisha”.

Whatever happened in the two years, ilikuwa tu imepangwa na Mungu, maana kila mtu alikuwa alivyo na familia zilikuwa zinatusapoti”

The Moyo Machine hit-maker also said that the letter he received from Anerlisa’s lawyers to bar him from discussing his personal life in the public was unreasonable.

“Sio kwamba nilikuwa naomba kwa Mwanamke talaka bali ni kufungua shauri kwamba hii ndoa hainifai tena”

Pulse Live Kenya

The singer mentioned that the divorce period was a very difficult stage in his life.

“Kipindi hicho kilikuwa kigumu sana…mpaka majira ya siku yalibadilika, yaanni kuna wakati nilikuwa naamka saa kumi na moja join ndo nakunywa breakfast, na kula lunch saa tatu usiku, dinner saa tisa Usiku, nalala sa kumi na moja. Lakini I did a lot of work to be Okay. ..I was invested kweli kwenye mapenzi and I gave my all, saying this I my wife so went thing went south I was hurt”.

After the separation, Pol opted for online sessions to help him heal from the nasty breakup.

Asked on whether he is willing or still have feeling for Ms Muigai, Ben Pol replied;

“Kwa saa hivi mimi namuombea tu heri lakini kusema ati namzimia, hapana hakuna kitu kinaweza kutokea kati yangu mimi na yeye.

Simfeel kabisa, unfortunately, sidhani kama ni kosa, huo ndo ukweli wangu” said Ben Pol.

Anerlisa Muigai and Ben Pol Pulse Live Kenya

The singer went on to reveal that his biggest regret was ignoring the red-flags in their relationship, until it was too late.

“My biggest regret was ignoring the signals in the relationship…I’m a very prayerful person…kulikuwa na signals nyingi lakini nilikuwa na skip…niliignore signals muda mrefu sana…labda hata hatungefunga ndoa mwaka jana. Kama ningekuwa nasikiza signals labda things could not have gone this way. The thing I regret is that there signal all over but I ignored them.” said Pol.

During the interview Pol also noted that they wedded in a very secretive affair but unfortunately no family member from Anerlisa Muigai’s side was able to attend.

“There were mixed feelings about the wedding being private and her parents did not come because that border were closed at that time”.

Pulse Live Kenya

Divorce

In April, Ben pol confirmed that he had filed for Divorce from his wife Anerlisa Muigai and the divorce proceedings are still ongoing at the primary Court (Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam).

Ben Pol's statement

“Ben Pol's divorce proceedings are ongoing.

At this time, Ben Pol would like to confirm that his divorce proceedings are in progress at the primary court but have not yet been finalised.

These proceedings are a very private matter and he will not discuss any details out of respect for all parties involved.

He kindly asks that space and privacy be given to him and his family during these challenging times.