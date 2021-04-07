Tanzanian RnB singer Bernard Paul Mnyang’anga aka Ben Pol has reportedly filed for Divorced from his wife Anerlisa Muigai, just 11 months into their marriage.

According to a reliable source who talked to Millard Ayo, Ben Pol has already filed for divorce at a Mwanzo Court in Dar es salaam, but the reason behind the his move is yet to be established.

The Divorce allegations come days after Ms Muigai dropped Ben Pol’s official name “Mnyang’anga” from her social media platforms where she used to identify herself as “Anerlisa Muigai Mnyang'anga”. The Keroche heiress adopted Ben Pol’s name back in January this year, months after their private wedding.

Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online

Also Read: Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online

In January, the couple revealed that they wedded in a private ceremony in May 2020 in the leafy suburbs of Mbezi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

“Tulifunga mwezi wa tano, hapa hapa Tanzania, Mbezi Dar es Salaam.

Watu wetu wa karibu walikuwa wanafahamu. Na hata baada ya kanisani tulijumuika nao kwa ajili ya chakula na vitu vingine. Sisi tunadhani ndoa ni kitu cha kifamilia ziadi” said Ben Pol.

At that particular time, Ms Muigai also used the interview to clarify that they have never broken up, as opposed to speculations that went viral last year.

Also Read: We are not in good terms – Anerlisa Muigai says on relationship with hubby Ben Pol