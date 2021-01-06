Media Personality Andrew Kibe has opened up on the struggles he went through after parting ways with his employer Kiss 100.

In a video, Kibe disclosed that following his exit from Radio things did not go as per his plans and he ended up losing his car and the house he was staying in.

” 2020 f**ked me so badly and rewarded me at the same time…you remember I quit my job thinking I will make it immediately... That journey is long and hard don’t lie to yourself. You have to go and beg while pitching to people who don’t want to listen to you…I lost my car, I lost my house where I was living. I was homeless for a minute.” Said Kibe in the video.

He went to say that things have started to take shape, after the launch of his own Radio dubbed Rogue Radio.

"…am not saying things are good but at least with Rogue Radio am going somewhere…” noted Kibe.

He however maintained that it was okay to take time off and rebuild yourself when faced with tough times.

“I was going through man rebuilding… you take time off to build yourself and find yourself again, that when you come out you are strong... sometimes it’s important to take time off to sort yourself.

About a month ago we launched Rogue Radio one of my biggest and proudest projects ever, internet is the new way of doing things” added Kibe.

Kibe parted ways with Radio Africa’s Kiss 100 back in June 2020 and his position was taken up by Jalang’o.